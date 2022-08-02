WAR IN UKRAINE: Brittney Griner’s trial resumes | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port | Pope may meet Russia patriarch
Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 6:21 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League:

Champions Path

First Leg

Aug. 16-17

Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) vs. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

Trabzonspor (Turkey) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 16-17

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland) vs. Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland)

