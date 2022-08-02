NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League:
Champions Path
First Leg
Aug. 16-17
Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)
Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)
Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia)
Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Trabzonspor (Turkey)
Second Leg
Aug. 23-24
Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) vs. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary)
Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania)
Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)
Trabzonspor (Turkey) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)
League Path
First Leg
Aug. 16-17
Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark)
Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland) vs. Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)
Second Leg
Aug. 23-24
Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria)
Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland)
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.