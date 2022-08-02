NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League: Champions Path First Leg Aug. 16-17 Qarabağ…

Listen now to WTOP News

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw for the playoff round of the Champions League:

Champions Path

First Leg

Aug. 16-17

Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary) vs. Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic)

Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus) vs. Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia)

Copenhagen (Denmark) vs. Trabzonspor (Turkey)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Sheriff (Moldova) or Viktoria Plzeň (Czech Republic) vs. Qarabağ (Azerbaijan) or Ferencváros (Hungary)

Ludogorets (Bulgaria) or Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway) or Žalgiris (Lithuania)

Red Star Belgrade (Serbia) or Pyunik (Armenia) vs. Maccabi Haifa (Israel) or Apollon Limassol (Cyprus)

Trabzonspor (Turkey) vs. Copenhagen (Denmark)

League Path

First Leg

Aug. 16-17

Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland) vs. Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands)

Second Leg

Aug. 23-24

Benfica (Portugal) or Midtjylland (Denmark) vs. Dynamo Kyiv (Ukraine) or Sturm Graz (Austria)

Monaco (France) or PSV Eindhoven (Netherlands) vs. Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) or Rangers (Scotland)

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.