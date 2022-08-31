RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US: Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant in war zone | Yellen warns of failure to agree on Russia oil price cap
Home » Sports » Diaz lifts Columbus Crew…

Diaz lifts Columbus Crew past Inter Miami

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:00 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Luis Diaz scored in the 64th minute as the Columbus Crew earned a 1-0 win over Inter Miami on Wednesday night.

Columbus (9-6-12) outshot Miami (10-12-6) 13-3, with four shots on goal to one.

Up next for the Crew is a matchup Saturday with the Chicago Fire at home, while Miami plays Orlando on Sunday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Cyber accreditation body says key CMMC document to face changes

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up