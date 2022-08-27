RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Sports » Davies, Alfredsson share US…

Davies, Alfredsson share US Senior Women’s Open lead

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 6:39 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Laura Davies shot a 5-under 68 on Saturday for a share of the third-round lead with Helen Alfredsson in the the U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Davies, the 58-year-old English star who won the inaugural event in 2018 at Chicago Golf Club, eagled the par-5 16th and had three birdies in a bogey-free round. She matched Aldredsson at 4-under 215 on NCR Country Club’s South Course.

Aldredsson, the 57-year-old Swede who won the 2019 title at Pine Needles, had a 75.

Annika Sorenstam, the winner last year at Brooklawn, was a stroke back with Jill McGill and Leta Lindley. Sorenstam shot 73, McGill 71 and Lindley 75.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The military is facing a new global threat: extreme heat

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up