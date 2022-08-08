WAR IN UKRAINE: Fighting near nuclear plant | Roma refugees suffer prejudice | Ukrainian rescues animals from war | War flattens Eastern European tourism
Home » Sports » Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse…

Coyotes sign Lawson Crouse to 5-year deal before arbitration

The Associated Press

August 8, 2022, 12:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed restricted free agent forward Lawson Crouse to a five-year contract.

Terms of the deal announced Monday were not released. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward signed hours before a scheduled arbitration hearing.

“He is a big, strong, skilled power forward and we look forward to him being a big part of our future,” Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong said.

Crouse had career highs of 20 goals and 14 assists last season, his sixth with the Coyotes. The 24-year-old from Mt. Brydges, Ontario, led Arizona with 181 hits last season and has developed into a respected team leader since being traded from Florida in 2017.

Crouse has 56 goals and 54 assists in 346 career NHL games with the Coyotes. He was taken with the 11th overall pick of the NHL draft by the Panthers in 2015.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New data center journey must include optimization, modernization, hybrid cloud

FLRA sets deadline for EEOC to respond to office reentry complaint

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

Air Force providing vaccines for airmen as monkeypox cases rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up