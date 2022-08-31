RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: N. Korea may send workers to Russian-occupied territories | Russian military facing 'severe manpower shortages' | UN inspectors head to Ukraine nuclear plant
Home » Sports » Cordova scores as Real…

Cordova scores as Real Salt Lake defeat Minnesota United

The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 11:46 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Sergio Cordova, Jefferson Savarino and Anderson Julio each scored as Real Salt Lake earned a 3-0 win over Minnesota United on Wednesday night.

Cordova opened the scoring in the seventh minute and Savarino made it 2-0 in the 23rd. Julio scored in the 79th.

Zac MacMath saved the one shot he faced for RSL (11-8-9). Dayne St. Clair saved two shots for United (13-10-5).

RSL next plays on Sunday against Los Angeles FC on the road, and United will host Dallas on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Air Force sets diversity goals for officer applicant pool

Biden officially plans 4.6% average pay raise for federal employees in 2023

CACI wins $5.7 billion award to start privatizing Air Force network management

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up