RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN agency to inspect Ukraine nuclear plant in urgent mission | Renewed shelling near nuclear plant | IAEA to visit plant in 'next few days' | Analysts: Russian economy in decline
Home » Sports » Champions Tour Schedule

Champions Tour Schedule

The Associated Press

August 29, 2022, 3:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Jan. 20-22 _ Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Feb. 18-20 _ Chubb Classic (Bernhard Langer)

Feb. 25-27 _ Cologuard Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

March 4-6 _ Hoag Classic (Retief Goosen)

March 18-20 _ Trophy Hassan II, Rabat, Morocco (canceled)

April 1-3 _ Rapiscan Systems Classic (Steven Alker)

April 22-24 _ ClubCorp Classic (Scott Parel)

April 29-May 1 _ Insperity Invitational (Steven Alker)

May 6-8 _ Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Steve Flesch)

May 12-15 _ Regions Tradition (Steve Stricker)

May 26-29 _ KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship (Steven Alker)

June 3-5 _ Principal Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

June 10-12 _ American Family Insurance Championship (Thongchai Jaidee)

June 23-26 _ U.S. Senior Open Championship (Padraig Harrington)

July 7-10 _ Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship (Jerry Kelly)

July 21-24 _ The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex (Darren Clarke)

Aug. 5-7 _ Shaw Charity Classic (Jerry Kelly)

Aug. 12-14 _ Boeing Classic (Miguel Angel Jimenez)

Aug. 19-21 _ DICK’S Sporting Goods Open (Padraig Harrington)

Aug. 26-28 _ The Ally Challenge (Steve Stricker)

Sept. 9-11 _ Ascension Charity Classic, St. Louis

Sept. 16-18 _ Sanford International, Sioux Falls, S.D.

Sept. 23-25 _ PURE Insurance Championship, Pebble Beach, Calif.

Oct. 7-9 _ Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS, Jacksonville, Fla.

Oct. 14-16 _ SAS Championship, Cary, N.C.

Oct. 21-23 _ Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Richmond, Va.

Nov. 4-6 _ TimberTech Championship, Boca Raton, Fla.

Nov. 10-13 _ Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Phoenix

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

SSA, AFGE renegotiate agreement to give employees more official time

DCSA opens ‘front door’ to next-gen background investigation system

Appeals court partially lifts ban on federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up