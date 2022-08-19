WAR IN UKRAINE: US announces new military aid, drones for Ukraine | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Doctors stay in Ukraine's war-hit towns
Brittany Force, Robert Hight lead Brainerd NHRA qualifying

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 10:17 PM

BRIANERD, Minn. (AP) — John Force Racing teammates Brittany Force and Robert Hight topped qualifying Friday night in the Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals at Brainerd International Raceway.

Top Fuel points leader Force had a 3.685-second run at 333.49 mph in cool conditions. She’s a four-time winner this season.

“I love night racing,” Force said. “There’s nothing cooler than watching drag racing at night. Seeing the header flames, it was my favorite thing as a kid in the grandstands.

“We saw what was capable ahead of us and we knew we could get it done. We ran exactly what we wanted. I love this racetrack, we always lay down good numbers and we’ve had success here before so we’re hoping to get it done again.”

In Funny Car, Hight had a 3.865 at 330.31 in a Chevrolet Camaro. He also tops the season standings.

“This track is amazing but the air is just not there so it’s a little harder to make power,” Hight said. “It’s actually a breath of fresh air after what we’ve been through last few weeks with the brutal heat.”

