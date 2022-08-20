WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
BMW Championship Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 6:47 PM

Saturday

At South Course

Wilmington, Del.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71

Third Round

Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65—201
Xander Schauffele 67-69-66—202
Scott Stallings 68-68-66—202
Scottie Scheffler 68-67-68—203
Adam Scott 65-69-69—203
Collin Morikawa 67-72-65—204
Aaron Wise 69-68-67—204
Corey Conners 68-67-70—205
Joaquin Niemann 69-68-68—205
Sungjae Im 70-69-67—206
Denny McCarthy 68-72-66—206
Rory McIlroy 68-68-70—206
Taylor Pendrith 71-68-67—206
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-73-67—207
Tyrrell Hatton 67-71-69—207
Andrew Putnam 73-68-66—207
Cameron Young 67-68-72—207
Sam Burns 69-69-70—208
Lucas Herbert 70-70-68—208
Shane Lowry 66-71-71—208
Hideki Matsuyama 70-67-71—208
Trey Mullinax 71-68-69—208
Jon Rahm 73-70-65—208
Brendan Steele 76-67-65—208
Harold Varner III 66-71-71—208
Emiliano Grillo 68-71-70—209
Max Homa 72-69-68—209
Kurt Kitayama 71-66-72—209
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-70-71—209
J.T. Poston 72-69-68—209
J.J. Spaun 68-74-67—209
Jordan Spieth 68-67-74—209
Sahith Theegala 72-68-69—209
Russell Henley 67-71-72—210
Matt Kuchar 69-71-70—210
Marc Leishman 68-71-71—210
Keith Mitchell 74-66-70—210
Keegan Bradley 64-74-73—211
Cameron Davis 69-67-75—211
Adam Hadwin 69-70-72—211
Brian Harman 72-71-68—211
Billy Horschel 69-73-69—211
Taylor Moore 73-70-68—211
Tony Finau 77-68-67—212
Davis Riley 77-68-67—212
Sepp Straka 72-72-68—212
Matt Fitzpatrick 69-73-71—213
Maverick McNealy 70-71-72—213
Sebastian Munoz 70-74-69—213
Alex Noren 72-69-72—213
Tom Hoge 70-70-74—214
Chris Kirk 70-71-73—214
Troy Merritt 69-72-73—214
Alex Smalley 69-76-69—214
Justin Thomas 66-73-75—214
Mackenzie Hughes 75-68-72—215
Luke List 78-68-69—215
Lucas Glover 75-70-71—216
Si Woo Kim 78-70-68—216
Joohyung Kim 71-71-74—216
Kevin Kisner 71-75-70—216
Seamus Power 71-68-77—216
Chez Reavie 67-72-77—216
Viktor Hovland 73-69-75—217
Mito Pereira 74-73-70—217
Cameron Tringale 72-69-76—217
Wyndham Clark 77-76-67—220
Will Zalatoris 70-69-WD

