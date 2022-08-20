WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian drones downed in Crimea | US announces new military aid | Finland, Sweden offer NATO an edge | Doctors stay in war-hit towns: ‘People need us’
BMW Championship Par Scores

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 6:47 PM

Saturday

At South Course

Wilmington, Del.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71

Third Round

Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65—201 -12
Xander Schauffele 67-69-66—202 -11
Scott Stallings 68-68-66—202 -11
Scottie Scheffler 68-67-68—203 -10
Adam Scott 65-69-69—203 -10
Collin Morikawa 67-72-65—204 -9
Aaron Wise 69-68-67—204 -9
Corey Conners 68-67-70—205 -8
Joaquin Niemann 69-68-68—205 -8
Sungjae Im 70-69-67—206 -7
Denny McCarthy 68-72-66—206 -7
Rory McIlroy 68-68-70—206 -7
Taylor Pendrith 71-68-67—206 -7
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-73-67—207 -6
Tyrrell Hatton 67-71-69—207 -6
Andrew Putnam 73-68-66—207 -6
Cameron Young 67-68-72—207 -6
Sam Burns 69-69-70—208 -5
Lucas Herbert 70-70-68—208 -5
Shane Lowry 66-71-71—208 -5
Hideki Matsuyama 70-67-71—208 -5
Trey Mullinax 71-68-69—208 -5
Jon Rahm 73-70-65—208 -5
Brendan Steele 76-67-65—208 -5
Harold Varner III 66-71-71—208 -5
Emiliano Grillo 68-71-70—209 -4
Max Homa 72-69-68—209 -4
Kurt Kitayama 71-66-72—209 -4
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-70-71—209 -4
J.T. Poston 72-69-68—209 -4
J.J. Spaun 68-74-67—209 -4
Jordan Spieth 68-67-74—209 -4
Sahith Theegala 72-68-69—209 -4
Russell Henley 67-71-72—210 -3
Matt Kuchar 69-71-70—210 -3
Marc Leishman 68-71-71—210 -3
Keith Mitchell 74-66-70—210 -3
Keegan Bradley 64-74-73—211 -2
Cameron Davis 69-67-75—211 -2
Adam Hadwin 69-70-72—211 -2
Brian Harman 72-71-68—211 -2
Billy Horschel 69-73-69—211 -2
Taylor Moore 73-70-68—211 -2
Tony Finau 77-68-67—212 -1
Davis Riley 77-68-67—212 -1
Sepp Straka 72-72-68—212 -1
Matt Fitzpatrick 69-73-71—213 E
Maverick McNealy 70-71-72—213 E
Sebastian Munoz 70-74-69—213 E
Alex Noren 72-69-72—213 E
Tom Hoge 70-70-74—214 +1
Chris Kirk 70-71-73—214 +1
Troy Merritt 69-72-73—214 +1
Alex Smalley 69-76-69—214 +1
Justin Thomas 66-73-75—214 +1
Mackenzie Hughes 75-68-72—215 +2
Luke List 78-68-69—215 +2
Lucas Glover 75-70-71—216 +3
Si Woo Kim 78-70-68—216 +3
Joohyung Kim 71-71-74—216 +3
Kevin Kisner 71-75-70—216 +3
Seamus Power 71-68-77—216 +3
Chez Reavie 67-72-77—216 +3
Viktor Hovland 73-69-75—217 +4
Mito Pereira 74-73-70—217 +4
Cameron Tringale 72-69-76—217 +4
Wyndham Clark 77-76-67—220 +7
Will Zalatoris 70-69-WD

