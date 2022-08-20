BMW Championship Par Scores

Saturday At South Course Wilmington, Del. Purse: $15 million Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71 Third Round Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65—201 -12 Xander…

Saturday

At South Course

Wilmington, Del.

Purse: $15 million

Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71

Third Round

Patrick Cantlay 68-68-65—201 -12 Xander Schauffele 67-69-66—202 -11 Scott Stallings 68-68-66—202 -11 Scottie Scheffler 68-67-68—203 -10 Adam Scott 65-69-69—203 -10 Collin Morikawa 67-72-65—204 -9 Aaron Wise 69-68-67—204 -9 Corey Conners 68-67-70—205 -8 Joaquin Niemann 69-68-68—205 -8 Sungjae Im 70-69-67—206 -7 Denny McCarthy 68-72-66—206 -7 Rory McIlroy 68-68-70—206 -7 Taylor Pendrith 71-68-67—206 -7 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 67-73-67—207 -6 Tyrrell Hatton 67-71-69—207 -6 Andrew Putnam 73-68-66—207 -6 Cameron Young 67-68-72—207 -6 Sam Burns 69-69-70—208 -5 Lucas Herbert 70-70-68—208 -5 Shane Lowry 66-71-71—208 -5 Hideki Matsuyama 70-67-71—208 -5 Trey Mullinax 71-68-69—208 -5 Jon Rahm 73-70-65—208 -5 Brendan Steele 76-67-65—208 -5 Harold Varner III 66-71-71—208 -5 Emiliano Grillo 68-71-70—209 -4 Max Homa 72-69-68—209 -4 Kurt Kitayama 71-66-72—209 -4 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 68-70-71—209 -4 J.T. Poston 72-69-68—209 -4 J.J. Spaun 68-74-67—209 -4 Jordan Spieth 68-67-74—209 -4 Sahith Theegala 72-68-69—209 -4 Russell Henley 67-71-72—210 -3 Matt Kuchar 69-71-70—210 -3 Marc Leishman 68-71-71—210 -3 Keith Mitchell 74-66-70—210 -3 Keegan Bradley 64-74-73—211 -2 Cameron Davis 69-67-75—211 -2 Adam Hadwin 69-70-72—211 -2 Brian Harman 72-71-68—211 -2 Billy Horschel 69-73-69—211 -2 Taylor Moore 73-70-68—211 -2 Tony Finau 77-68-67—212 -1 Davis Riley 77-68-67—212 -1 Sepp Straka 72-72-68—212 -1 Matt Fitzpatrick 69-73-71—213 E Maverick McNealy 70-71-72—213 E Sebastian Munoz 70-74-69—213 E Alex Noren 72-69-72—213 E Tom Hoge 70-70-74—214 +1 Chris Kirk 70-71-73—214 +1 Troy Merritt 69-72-73—214 +1 Alex Smalley 69-76-69—214 +1 Justin Thomas 66-73-75—214 +1 Mackenzie Hughes 75-68-72—215 +2 Luke List 78-68-69—215 +2 Lucas Glover 75-70-71—216 +3 Si Woo Kim 78-70-68—216 +3 Joohyung Kim 71-71-74—216 +3 Kevin Kisner 71-75-70—216 +3 Seamus Power 71-68-77—216 +3 Chez Reavie 67-72-77—216 +3 Viktor Hovland 73-69-75—217 +4 Mito Pereira 74-73-70—217 +4 Cameron Tringale 72-69-76—217 +4 Wyndham Clark 77-76-67—220 +7 Will Zalatoris 70-69-WD

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.