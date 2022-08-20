BMW Championship Par Scores

Saturday
At South Course
Wilmington, Del.
Purse: $15 million
Yardage: 7,534; Par: 71
Third Round
|Patrick Cantlay
|68-68-65—201
|-12
|Xander Schauffele
|67-69-66—202
|-11
|Scott Stallings
|68-68-66—202
|-11
|Scottie Scheffler
|68-67-68—203
|-10
|Adam Scott
|65-69-69—203
|-10
|Collin Morikawa
|67-72-65—204
|-9
|Aaron Wise
|69-68-67—204
|-9
|Corey Conners
|68-67-70—205
|-8
|Joaquin Niemann
|69-68-68—205
|-8
|Sungjae Im
|70-69-67—206
|-7
|Denny McCarthy
|68-72-66—206
|-7
|Rory McIlroy
|68-68-70—206
|-7
|Taylor Pendrith
|71-68-67—206
|-7
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|67-73-67—207
|-6
|Tyrrell Hatton
|67-71-69—207
|-6
|Andrew Putnam
|73-68-66—207
|-6
|Cameron Young
|67-68-72—207
|-6
|Sam Burns
|69-69-70—208
|-5
|Lucas Herbert
|70-70-68—208
|-5
|Shane Lowry
|66-71-71—208
|-5
|Hideki Matsuyama
|70-67-71—208
|-5
|Trey Mullinax
|71-68-69—208
|-5
|Jon Rahm
|73-70-65—208
|-5
|Brendan Steele
|76-67-65—208
|-5
|Harold Varner III
|66-71-71—208
|-5
|Emiliano Grillo
|68-71-70—209
|-4
|Max Homa
|72-69-68—209
|-4
|Kurt Kitayama
|71-66-72—209
|-4
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|68-70-71—209
|-4
|J.T. Poston
|72-69-68—209
|-4
|J.J. Spaun
|68-74-67—209
|-4
|Jordan Spieth
|68-67-74—209
|-4
|Sahith Theegala
|72-68-69—209
|-4
|Russell Henley
|67-71-72—210
|-3
|Matt Kuchar
|69-71-70—210
|-3
|Marc Leishman
|68-71-71—210
|-3
|Keith Mitchell
|74-66-70—210
|-3
|Keegan Bradley
|64-74-73—211
|-2
|Cameron Davis
|69-67-75—211
|-2
|Adam Hadwin
|69-70-72—211
|-2
|Brian Harman
|72-71-68—211
|-2
|Billy Horschel
|69-73-69—211
|-2
|Taylor Moore
|73-70-68—211
|-2
|Tony Finau
|77-68-67—212
|-1
|Davis Riley
|77-68-67—212
|-1
|Sepp Straka
|72-72-68—212
|-1
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|69-73-71—213
|E
|Maverick McNealy
|70-71-72—213
|E
|Sebastian Munoz
|70-74-69—213
|E
|Alex Noren
|72-69-72—213
|E
|Tom Hoge
|70-70-74—214
|+1
|Chris Kirk
|70-71-73—214
|+1
|Troy Merritt
|69-72-73—214
|+1
|Alex Smalley
|69-76-69—214
|+1
|Justin Thomas
|66-73-75—214
|+1
|Mackenzie Hughes
|75-68-72—215
|+2
|Luke List
|78-68-69—215
|+2
|Lucas Glover
|75-70-71—216
|+3
|Si Woo Kim
|78-70-68—216
|+3
|Joohyung Kim
|71-71-74—216
|+3
|Kevin Kisner
|71-75-70—216
|+3
|Seamus Power
|71-68-77—216
|+3
|Chez Reavie
|67-72-77—216
|+3
|Viktor Hovland
|73-69-75—217
|+4
|Mito Pereira
|74-73-70—217
|+4
|Cameron Tringale
|72-69-76—217
|+4
|Wyndham Clark
|77-76-67—220
|+7
|Will Zalatoris
|70-69-WD
