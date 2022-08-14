WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Benitez scores, Minnesota United wins 2-1 over Nashville

The Associated Press

August 14, 2022, 11:49 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alan Benitez scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Minnesota United over Nashville on Sunday.

Benitez scored the game-winning goal in the 75th minute to put United (11-9-5) ahead 2-1.

United also got one goal from Franco Fragapane.

Hany Mukhtar scored the only goal for Nashville (8-9-9).

United outshot Nashville 4-3. Both teams had three shots on goal.

Dayne St. Clair saved two of the three shots he faced for United. Joe Willis saved one of the three shots he faced for Nashville.

Minnesota set a club record with its sixth road win of the season.

United plays at home on Saturday against Austin, while Nashville will host Dallas on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

