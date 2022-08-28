Belotti gives Mourinho an alternative to Abraham at Roma

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s Roma added another established scorer when Italy center forward Andrea Belotti joined the club on…

ROME (AP) — José Mourinho’s Roma added another established scorer when Italy center forward Andrea Belotti joined the club on a one-year contract Sunday.

“As part of the overall agreement there is also the option for an additional two-year extension, based on certain performance-related criteria,” Roma said in a statement.

Belotti’s contract had expired after his seventh season at Torino, where he scored 100 Serie A goals.

Belotti offers Mourinho an alternative to Tammy Abraham at the center of his attack, joining a department that also includes recent signing Paulo Dybala.

Roma, which won the inaugural Europa Conference League trophy last season, is unbeaten in three Serie A matches this term.

“Roma’s progress and ambition in recent times has been clear for all to see, and both elements have had a big influence on me,” Belotti said. “At this point in my career I want to continue to improve, day after day, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to do so representing this club.”

Belotti has scored 10 or more goals in six of the last seven Serie A seasons and produced a career-high 26 in 2016-17. He has also scored 12 goals in 44 appearances for Italy, and was a member of the team that won the European Championship last year.

“Andrea is one of the most prolific forwards in Serie A and his addition further strengthens our attacking ranks,” Roma general manager Tiago Pinto said. “His determination in choosing Roma has really struck a chord with all of us.”

