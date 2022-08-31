RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN heads to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant | Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine's south | Vatican: Pope condemns Russia’s ‘repugnant’ war
The Associated Press

August 31, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 51 .608 _
Tampa Bay 71 57 .555 7
Toronto 70 58 .547 8
Baltimore 67 61 .523 11
Boston 62 68 .477 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 68 59 .535 _
Minnesota 67 61 .523
Chicago 63 66 .488 6
Kansas City 53 77 .408 16½
Detroit 50 79 .388 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 83 47 .638 _
Seattle 71 58 .550 11½
Texas 58 70 .453 24
Los Angeles 56 74 .431 27
Oakland 49 81 .377 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 82 48 .631 _
Atlanta 79 51 .608 3
Philadelphia 72 58 .554 10
Miami 55 74 .426 26½
Washington 43 86 .333 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 75 55 .577 _
Milwaukee 68 60 .531 6
Chicago 55 75 .423 20
Cincinnati 51 77 .398 23
Pittsburgh 49 80 .380 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 90 38 .703 _
San Diego 72 59 .550 19½
Arizona 61 67 .477 29
San Francisco 61 67 .477 29
Colorado 56 74 .431 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 5, Baltimore 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Seattle 9, Detroit 3

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Houston 4, Texas 2

Minnesota 10, Boston 5

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 7

N.Y. Yankees 7, L.A. Angels 4

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-5) at Detroit (Rodriguez 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-6), 2:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-5) at Cleveland (Bieber 8-7), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Otto 6-8) at Boston (Hill 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 1

Tampa Bay 7, Miami 2

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 3

Oakland 10, Washington 6

Pittsburgh 4, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 3, Atlanta 2

Arizona 12, Philadelphia 3

San Diego 4, San Francisco 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Waldichuk 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 4:10 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 8-4), 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Arizona (Kelly 11-5), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Colorado at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

