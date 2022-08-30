All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 51 .605 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 51 .605 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7 Toronto 69 58 .543 8 Baltimore 67 60 .528 10 Boston 62 67 .481 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ Minnesota 66 61 .520 1½ Chicago 63 65 .492 5 Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ Detroit 50 78 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 47 .636 _ Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ Texas 58 69 .457 23 Los Angeles 56 73 .434 26 Oakland 48 81 .372 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 82 47 .636 _ Atlanta 79 50 .612 3 Philadelphia 72 57 .558 10 Miami 55 73 .430 26½ Washington 43 85 .336 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 75 54 .581 _ Milwaukee 68 59 .535 6 Chicago 55 74 .426 20 Cincinnati 50 77 .394 24 Pittsburgh 48 80 .375 26½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 89 38 .701 _ San Diego 71 59 .546 19½ San Francisco 61 66 .480 28 Arizona 60 67 .472 29 Colorado 55 74 .426 35

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Minnesota 4, Boston 2

L.A. Angels 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston (Garcia 11-8) at Texas (Pérez 10-4), 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 9-9) at Cleveland (McKenzie 9-10), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-12) at Detroit (Alexander 3-8), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 9-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 10-6), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-9) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 10-6) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-9), 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 13, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Toronto 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 11 innings

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Arizona 13, Philadelphia 7

San Diego 6, San Francisco 5

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (TBD) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 2:10 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-6) at San Francisco (Wood 8-11), 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-6) at Cincinnati (Minor 3-10), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 9-4) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-8) at Washington (Sánchez 0-5), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (White 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-5) at Atlanta (Wright 16-5), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Falter 2-3) at Arizona (Henry 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

