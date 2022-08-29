All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 50 .609 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 50 .609 _ Tampa Bay 70 57 .551 7½ Toronto 68 58 .540 9 Baltimore 67 60 .528 10½ Boston 62 66 .484 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 59 .532 _ Minnesota 65 61 .516 2 Chicago 63 65 .492 5 Kansas City 52 77 .403 16½ Detroit 50 78 .391 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 82 47 .636 _ Seattle 70 58 .547 11½ Texas 58 69 .457 23 Los Angeles 55 73 .430 26½ Oakland 48 81 .372 34

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 82 47 .636 _ Atlanta 79 50 .612 3 Philadelphia 72 56 .563 9½ Miami 55 72 .433 26 Washington 43 85 .336 38½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 74 54 .578 _ Milwaukee 67 59 .532 6 Chicago 55 73 .430 19 Cincinnati 50 76 .397 23 Pittsburgh 48 79 .378 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 88 38 .698 _ San Diego 70 59 .543 19½ San Francisco 61 65 .484 27 Arizona 59 67 .468 29 Colorado 55 74 .426 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 12, Boston 4

L.A. Angels 8, Toronto 3

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Houston 3, Baltimore 1

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Detroit 9, Texas 8

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

Seattle 4, Cleveland 0

Oakland 4, N.Y. Yankees 1

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Watkins 4-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 10-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 5-3) at Detroit (Manning 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 3-5) at Minnesota (Archer 2-7), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 13-4) at Texas (Dunning 3-6), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 7-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 10-7), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 12-4) at L.A. Angels (Mayers 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers 8, Miami 1

Washington 3, Cincinnati 2

Pittsburgh 5, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Arizona 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Milwaukee 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Minnesota 8, San Francisco 3

Kansas City 15, San Diego 7

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 7-6) at Cincinnati (Dunn 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-5), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Irvin 6-11) at Washington (Fedde 5-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-6) at Toronto (Gausman 9-9), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3), 7:10 p.m.

Colorado (Ureña 2-5) at Atlanta (Fried 12-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10) at Milwaukee (Houser 4-9), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 9-10) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 5-7) at San Francisco (Webb 11-7), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

