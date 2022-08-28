All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 78 49 .614 _ Tampa Bay 69 57 .548…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 49 .614 _ Tampa Bay 69 57 .548 8½ Toronto 68 57 .544 9 Baltimore 67 59 .532 10½ Boston 62 65 .488 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 67 58 .536 _ Minnesota 64 61 .512 3 Chicago 63 64 .496 5 Kansas City 51 77 .398 17½ Detroit 49 78 .386 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 81 47 .633 _ Seattle 69 58 .543 11½ Texas 58 68 .460 22 Los Angeles 54 73 .425 26½ Oakland 47 81 .367 34

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 82 46 .641 _ Atlanta 79 49 .617 3 Philadelphia 72 55 .567 9½ Miami 55 71 .437 26 Washington 42 85 .331 39½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 73 54 .575 _ Milwaukee 66 59 .528 6 Chicago 55 72 .433 18 Cincinnati 50 75 .400 22 Pittsburgh 47 79 .373 25½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 87 38 .696 _ San Diego 70 58 .547 18½ San Francisco 61 64 .488 26 Arizona 58 67 .464 29 Colorado 54 74 .422 34½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0

Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1

Baltimore 3, Houston 1

Detroit 11, Texas 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, Seattle 3

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0

San Diego 4, Kansas City 3

Cincinnati 6, Washington 2

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5

Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

