All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|49
|.614
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|57
|.548
|8½
|Toronto
|68
|57
|.544
|9
|Baltimore
|67
|59
|.532
|10½
|Boston
|62
|65
|.488
|16
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|67
|58
|.536
|_
|Minnesota
|64
|61
|.512
|3
|Chicago
|63
|64
|.496
|5
|Kansas City
|51
|77
|.398
|17½
|Detroit
|49
|78
|.386
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|47
|.633
|_
|Seattle
|69
|58
|.543
|11½
|Texas
|58
|68
|.460
|22
|Los Angeles
|54
|73
|.425
|26½
|Oakland
|47
|81
|.367
|34
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|82
|46
|.641
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|49
|.617
|3
|Philadelphia
|72
|55
|.567
|9½
|Miami
|55
|71
|.437
|26
|Washington
|42
|85
|.331
|39½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|73
|54
|.575
|_
|Milwaukee
|66
|59
|.528
|6
|Chicago
|55
|72
|.433
|18
|Cincinnati
|50
|75
|.400
|22
|Pittsburgh
|47
|79
|.373
|25½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|38
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|70
|58
|.547
|18½
|San Francisco
|61
|64
|.488
|26
|Arizona
|58
|67
|.464
|29
|Colorado
|54
|74
|.422
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels 2, Toronto 0
Boston 5, Tampa Bay 1
Baltimore 3, Houston 1
Detroit 11, Texas 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 2, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, Seattle 3
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Boston (Bello 0-3) at Minnesota (Bundy 7-6), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-6), 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Seattle at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Miami 2, L.A. Dodgers 1
Philadelphia 6, Pittsburgh 0
N.Y. Mets 3, Colorado 0
San Diego 4, Kansas City 3
Cincinnati 6, Washington 2
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 5
Arizona 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Minnesota 3, San Francisco 2, 10 innings
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 16-1) at Miami (López 8-8), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 10-10) at Cincinnati (Anderson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Toronto (Berríos 9-5), 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-11) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-6), 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Arizona (Gallen 9-2), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Clevinger 4-5) at San Francisco (Rodón 12-6), 9:45 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
