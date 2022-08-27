All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|78
|48
|.619
|_
|Tampa Bay
|69
|56
|.552
|8½
|Toronto
|68
|56
|.548
|9
|Baltimore
|66
|59
|.528
|11½
|Boston
|61
|65
|.484
|17
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|66
|58
|.532
|_
|Minnesota
|63
|61
|.508
|3
|Chicago
|63
|63
|.500
|4
|Kansas City
|51
|76
|.402
|16½
|Detroit
|48
|78
|.381
|19
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Seattle
|69
|57
|.548
|11½
|Texas
|58
|67
|.464
|22
|Los Angeles
|53
|73
|.421
|27½
|Oakland
|46
|81
|.362
|35
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|81
|46
|.638
|_
|Atlanta
|79
|48
|.622
|2
|Philadelphia
|71
|55
|.563
|9½
|Miami
|54
|71
|.432
|26
|Washington
|42
|84
|.333
|38½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|72
|54
|.571
|_
|Milwaukee
|65
|59
|.524
|6
|Chicago
|55
|71
|.437
|17
|Cincinnati
|49
|75
|.395
|22
|Pittsburgh
|47
|78
|.376
|24½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|87
|37
|.702
|_
|San Diego
|69
|58
|.543
|19½
|San Francisco
|61
|63
|.492
|26
|Arizona
|57
|67
|.460
|30
|Colorado
|54
|73
|.425
|34½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
L.A. Angels 12, Toronto 0
Boston 9, Tampa Bay 8
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Baltimore 2, Houston 0
Texas 7, Detroit 6
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
N.Y. Yankees 3, Oakland 2
Seattle 3, Cleveland 2, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay (Kluber 8-7) at Boston (Pivetta 9-9), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-4) at Toronto (Stripling 6-3), 1:37 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Voth 4-1) at Houston (Verlander 16-3), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Detroit (Hutchison 1-7) at Texas (Arihara 1-1), 2:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 5-2) at Oakland (Logue 3-8), 4:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at Seattle (Ray 10-8), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Philadelphia 7, Pittsburgh 4
Cincinnati 7, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 7, Colorado 6
Arizona 7, Chicago White Sox 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 6, 10 innings
Minnesota 9, San Francisco 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings
San Diego 13, Kansas City 5
Atlanta 11, St. Louis 4
Saturday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-7) at Miami (Cabrera 4-1), 12:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-17), 1:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 8-8), 1:35 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 6-10) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-3), 1:40 p.m.
Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-4) at Milwaukee (Lauer 9-5), 2:10 p.m.
San Diego (Manaea 7-6) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 2:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Minnesota (Sanchez 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 9-9), 7:08 p.m.
Monday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
