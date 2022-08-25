RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin orders military to beef up forces | Death toll in train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25 | Six months into war, Russian goods still flowing to US | $3B in new US military aid for Ukraine
All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _
Tampa Bay 68 55 .553
Toronto 67 55 .549 8
Baltimore 64 59 .520 11½
Boston 60 64 .484 16

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 56 .541 _
Chicago 63 61 .508 4
Minnesota 62 60 .508 4
Kansas City 51 75 .405 17
Detroit 48 77 .384 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 80 45 .640 _
Seattle 67 57 .540 12½
Texas 57 67 .460 22½
Los Angeles 52 72 .419 27½
Oakland 46 79 .368 34

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 79 46 .632 _
Atlanta 78 48 .619
Philadelphia 69 55 .556
Miami 54 70 .435 24½
Washington 42 83 .336 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 71 53 .573 _
Milwaukee 65 58 .528
Chicago 54 70 .435 17
Cincinnati 48 74 .393 22
Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _
San Diego 68 58 .540 19½
San Francisco 61 62 .496 25
Arizona 56 67 .455 30
Colorado 54 71 .432 33

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3

Houston 5, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Detmers 4-4) at Toronto (White 1-3), 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Boston (Wacha 8-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Alexander 3-7) at Texas (Otto 5-8), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-5) at Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-1), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-6) at Oakland (Sears 5-0), 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 8-7) at Seattle (Gilbert 10-5), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2

Detroit 6, San Francisco 1

Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings

Texas 16, Colorado 4

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Cleveland 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5

Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1

Kansas City 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 13-2) at Miami (TBD), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Minor 2-10) at Washington (Cavalli 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 11-7), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 11-7), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 6-5), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-3), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (TBD) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-8), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 8-10) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-6), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 7-4) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:15 p.m.

