All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 76 48 .613 _ Tampa Bay 67 55 .549 8 Toronto 66 55 .545 8½ Baltimore 64 58 .525 11 Boston 60 63 .488 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 65 56 .537 _ Minnesota 62 59 .512 3 Chicago 62 61 .504 4 Kansas City 50 75 .400 17 Detroit 47 77 .379 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 79 45 .637 _ Seattle 67 56 .545 11½ Texas 56 67 .455 22½ Los Angeles 52 71 .423 26½ Oakland 45 79 .363 34

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 79 46 .632 _ Atlanta 77 48 .616 2 Philadelphia 68 55 .553 10 Miami 54 69 .439 24 Washington 41 83 .331 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 71 52 .577 _ Milwaukee 65 57 .533 5½ Chicago 53 70 .431 18 Cincinnati 48 73 .397 22 Pittsburgh 47 76 .382 24

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 85 37 .697 _ San Diego 68 57 .544 18½ San Francisco 61 61 .500 24 Arizona 56 66 .459 29 Colorado 54 70 .435 32

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 9, Boston 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Colorado 7, Texas 6

Houston 4, Minnesota 2

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game

Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 3, Detroit 1

Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6

N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 7, Texas 6

St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game

Arizona 7, Kansas City 3

Miami 5, Oakland 3

Seattle 4, Washington 2

Cleveland 3, San Diego 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

