All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 74 48 .607 _ Tampa Bay 65 55 .542 8 Toronto 65 55 .542 8 Baltimore 63 58 .521 10½ Boston 60 62 .492 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ Minnesota 62 57 .521 1½ Chicago 62 59 .512 2½ Kansas City 49 74 .398 16½ Detroit 47 76 .382 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 78 45 .634 _ Seattle 66 56 .541 11½ Texas 55 66 .455 22 Los Angeles 52 69 .430 25 Oakland 45 77 .369 32½

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 79 44 .642 _ Atlanta 75 48 .610 4 Philadelphia 66 55 .545 12 Miami 52 69 .430 26 Washington 41 82 .333 38

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 69 51 .575 _ Milwaukee 64 56 .533 5 Chicago 52 68 .433 17 Cincinnati 48 71 .403 20½ Pittsburgh 47 74 .388 22½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 84 36 .700 _ San Diego 68 56 .548 18 San Francisco 60 61 .496 24½ Arizona 55 66 .455 29½ Colorado 53 70 .431 32½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 0

Tampa Bay 3, Kansas City 2

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Texas 7, Minnesota 0

Oakland 5, Seattle 3

Baltimore 5, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Baltimore (Voth 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-5) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Stripling 5-3) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (TBD) at Houston (Verlander 15-3), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Houston 5, Atlanta 4

Cincinnati 9, Pittsburgh 5

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 2

N.Y. Mets 10, Philadelphia 9

San Diego 2, Washington 1

San Francisco 9, Colorado 8, 11 innings

L.A. Dodgers 10, Miami 3

St. Louis 6, Arizona 4

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis (Wainwright 9-8) at Chicago Cubs (Sampson 1-3), 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta (Fried 11-4) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-10), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-10), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 11-6) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-6), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at Kansas City (Heasley 1-7), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 3-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-10), 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Civale 2-5) at San Diego (Clevinger 4-4), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (TBD) at Oakland (Logue 3-7), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 15-1), 10:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 5-7) at Seattle (Ray 9-8), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 9 p.m.

