All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 73 48 .603 _ Toronto 65 54 .546 7…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 48 .603 _ Toronto 65 54 .546 7 Tampa Bay 64 55 .538 8 Baltimore 62 58 .517 10½ Boston 60 61 .496 13

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 64 56 .533 _ Minnesota 62 56 .525 1 Chicago 62 59 .512 2½ Kansas City 49 73 .402 16 Detroit 46 76 .377 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 45 .631 _ Seattle 66 55 .545 10½ Texas 54 66 .450 22 Los Angeles 52 68 .433 24 Oakland 44 77 .364 32½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 78 44 .639 _ Atlanta 75 47 .615 3 Philadelphia 66 54 .550 11 Miami 52 68 .433 25 Washington 41 81 .336 37

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 68 51 .571 _ Milwaukee 63 56 .529 5 Chicago 52 67 .437 16 Cincinnati 47 71 .398 20½ Pittsburgh 47 73 .392 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 83 36 .697 _ San Diego 67 56 .545 18 San Francisco 59 61 .492 24½ Arizona 55 65 .458 28½ Colorado 53 69 .434 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 4, L.A. Angels 3

Toronto 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Tampa Bay 5, Kansas City 2

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

Oakland 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings

Texas 4, Minnesota 3, 10 innings

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-9) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-8), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Davidson 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Springs 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-2) at Minnesota (Gray 7-3), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 8, Philadelphia 2, 1st game

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5, 11 innings

Philadelphia 4, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Cincinnati 10, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 5, Houston 4, 11 innings

Colorado 4, San Francisco 3, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 7, Miami 0

St. Louis 16, Arizona 7

San Diego 2, Washington 1

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Cessa 3-1) at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 9-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 6-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-1) at Oakland (Oller 2-5), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 8-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 13-6), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m., 2nd game

Arizona at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cleveland at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

