All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 73 47 .608 _ Toronto 64 54 .542 8…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 73 47 .608 _ Toronto 64 54 .542 8 Tampa Bay 63 55 .534 9 Baltimore 62 57 .521 10½ Boston 59 61 .492 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 64 55 .538 _ Minnesota 62 55 .530 1 Chicago 61 59 .508 3½ Kansas City 49 72 .405 16 Detroit 45 76 .372 20

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 77 44 .636 _ Seattle 66 54 .550 10½ Texas 53 66 .445 23 Los Angeles 52 67 .437 24 Oakland 43 77 .358 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 77 43 .642 _ Atlanta 74 47 .612 3½ Philadelphia 65 53 .551 11 Miami 52 67 .437 24½ Washington 41 80 .339 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 67 51 .568 _ Milwaukee 63 55 .534 4 Chicago 51 67 .432 16 Pittsburgh 47 72 .395 20½ Cincinnati 46 71 .393 20½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 82 36 .695 _ San Diego 66 56 .541 18 San Francisco 59 60 .496 23½ Arizona 55 64 .462 27½ Colorado 52 69 .430 31½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

L.A. Angels 1, Detroit 0

Toronto 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Kansas City 3, Tampa Bay 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 2

Minnesota 2, Texas 1

Baltimore 15, Boston 10

Seattle 10, Oakland 2

Saturday’s Games

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 12:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 12-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-4), 1:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-8) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 1:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7) at Detroit (Rodriguez 1-3), 1:40 p.m.

Texas (Arihara 0-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 9-5), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at Oakland (Sears 4-0), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 9-9) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-4), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Milwaukee 7

Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 6, Houston 2

N.Y. Mets 7, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 7, San Francisco 4

St. Louis 5, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 2, Miami 1

Washington 6, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m., 2nd game

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati (Minor 1-10) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-9), 1:35 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Atlanta (Morton 6-5), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (TBD) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-5), 1:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Junis 4-3) at Colorado (Freeland 7-8), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 11-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Quintana 4-5) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-16) at San Diego (Manaea 6-6), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

