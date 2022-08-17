All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 62 53 .539…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 45 .615 _ Tampa Bay 62 53 .539 9 Toronto 61 54 .530 10 Baltimore 61 55 .526 10½ Boston 58 59 .496 14

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 62 55 .530 _ Minnesota 60 55 .522 1 Chicago 61 56 .521 1 Kansas City 48 70 .407 14½ Detroit 45 74 .378 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 43 .636 _ Seattle 64 54 .542 11 Texas 52 64 .448 22 Los Angeles 51 66 .436 23½ Oakland 42 75 .359 32½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 75 42 .641 _ Atlanta 72 46 .610 3½ Philadelphia 65 51 .560 9½ Miami 52 65 .444 23 Washington 39 79 .331 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 64 51 .557 _ Milwaukee 62 53 .539 2 Chicago 48 67 .417 16 Cincinnati 45 70 .391 19 Pittsburgh 45 71 .388 19½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 35 .696 _ San Diego 65 54 .546 17 San Francisco 59 57 .509 21½ Arizona 53 63 .457 27½ Colorado 51 67 .432 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Baltimore 4, Toronto 2

Detroit 4, Cleveland 3

Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0

Oakland 5, Texas 1

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3

Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 6-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0

Miami 4, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings

St. Louis 5, Colorado 4

Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings

San Francisco 2, Arizona 1

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.

Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

