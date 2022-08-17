All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|72
|45
|.615
|_
|Tampa Bay
|62
|53
|.539
|9
|Toronto
|61
|54
|.530
|10
|Baltimore
|61
|55
|.526
|10½
|Boston
|58
|59
|.496
|14
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|62
|55
|.530
|_
|Minnesota
|60
|55
|.522
|1
|Chicago
|61
|56
|.521
|1
|Kansas City
|48
|70
|.407
|14½
|Detroit
|45
|74
|.378
|18
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|75
|43
|.636
|_
|Seattle
|64
|54
|.542
|11
|Texas
|52
|64
|.448
|22
|Los Angeles
|51
|66
|.436
|23½
|Oakland
|42
|75
|.359
|32½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|75
|42
|.641
|_
|Atlanta
|72
|46
|.610
|3½
|Philadelphia
|65
|51
|.560
|9½
|Miami
|52
|65
|.444
|23
|Washington
|39
|79
|.331
|36½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|64
|51
|.557
|_
|Milwaukee
|62
|53
|.539
|2
|Chicago
|48
|67
|.417
|16
|Cincinnati
|45
|70
|.391
|19
|Pittsburgh
|45
|71
|.388
|19½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|80
|35
|.696
|_
|San Diego
|65
|54
|.546
|17
|San Francisco
|59
|57
|.509
|21½
|Arizona
|53
|63
|.457
|27½
|Colorado
|51
|67
|.432
|30½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Baltimore 4, Toronto 2
Detroit 4, Cleveland 3
Minnesota 9, Kansas City 0
Oakland 5, Texas 1
Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 3
Seattle 8, L.A. Angels 2
Wednesday’s Games
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Oakland (Logue 3-6) at Texas (Dunning 2-6), 2:05 p.m.
Houston (Garcia 9-8) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 9-6), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 8-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Montas 4-9), 7:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 6-13) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 11-5), 7:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Texas at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 5, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 11, Cincinnati 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 0
Miami 4, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Washington 5, 11 innings
St. Louis 5, Colorado 4
Milwaukee 5, L.A. Dodgers 4, 11 innings
San Francisco 2, Arizona 1
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at St. Louis (Wainwright 8-8), 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 8-5), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Sampson 0-3) at Baltimore (Watkins 4-2), 3:05 p.m.
Arizona (Gallen 8-2) at San Francisco (Webb 11-5), 3:45 p.m.
Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 2-7), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-0) at Atlanta (Wright 14-5), 7:20 p.m.
Washington (Sánchez 0-5) at San Diego (Darvish 10-6), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Houston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
