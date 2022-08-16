All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 72 44 .621 _ Tampa Bay 61 53 .535…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 44 .621 _ Tampa Bay 61 53 .535 10 Toronto 61 53 .535 10 Baltimore 60 55 .522 11½ Boston 57 59 .491 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 62 54 .534 _ Minnesota 59 55 .518 2 Chicago 60 56 .517 2 Kansas City 48 69 .410 14½ Detroit 44 74 .373 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 42 .641 _ Seattle 63 54 .538 12 Texas 52 63 .452 22 Los Angeles 51 65 .440 23½ Oakland 41 75 .353 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 75 41 .647 _ Atlanta 71 46 .607 4½ Philadelphia 64 51 .557 10½ Miami 51 65 .440 24 Washington 39 78 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 63 51 .553 _ Milwaukee 61 53 .535 2 Chicago 47 67 .412 16 Cincinnati 45 69 .395 18 Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 80 34 .702 _ San Diego 65 53 .551 17 San Francisco 58 57 .504 22½ Arizona 53 62 .461 27½ Colorado 51 66 .436 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.