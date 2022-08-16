WAR IN UKRAINE: Explosions refocus war on Crimea | Putin blasts US 'hegemony' | Russia's economy gets boost from wartime grain shipments | Ukrainian military says it repelled more than dozen attacks
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 16, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 72 44 .621 _
Tampa Bay 61 53 .535 10
Toronto 61 53 .535 10
Baltimore 60 55 .522 11½
Boston 57 59 .491 15

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 62 54 .534 _
Minnesota 59 55 .518 2
Chicago 60 56 .517 2
Kansas City 48 69 .410 14½
Detroit 44 74 .373 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 42 .641 _
Seattle 63 54 .538 12
Texas 52 63 .452 22
Los Angeles 51 65 .440 23½
Oakland 41 75 .353 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 41 .647 _
Atlanta 71 46 .607
Philadelphia 64 51 .557 10½
Miami 51 65 .440 24
Washington 39 78 .333 36½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _
Milwaukee 61 53 .535 2
Chicago 47 67 .412 16
Cincinnati 45 69 .395 18
Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 80 34 .702 _
San Diego 65 53 .551 17
San Francisco 58 57 .504 22½
Arizona 53 62 .461 27½
Colorado 51 66 .436 30½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Detroit 1, 1st game

Detroit 7, Cleveland 5, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Yankees 0

Baltimore 7, Toronto 3

Minnesota 4, Kansas City 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Houston 2

Texas 2, Oakland 1

Seattle 6, L.A. Angels 2

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (Lynch 4-7) at Minnesota (Mahle 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 3-1) at Toronto (Stripling 5-3), 3:07 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 4-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-7) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 0-4) at Cleveland (Quantrill 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 1-5) at Texas (Ragans 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, San Diego 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Atlanta 13, N.Y. Mets 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 6, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Suárez 8-5) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-6) at Washington (Abbott 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 4-4) at Miami (López 7-7), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Hill 4-5) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 8-2) at Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-4), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at St. Louis (Montgomery 5-3), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 14-1) at Milwaukee (Lauer 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Davies 2-4) at San Francisco (Rodón 11-6), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Colorado at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Washington at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS pulls plug on prior impact studies as latest consolidation plan comes into focus

Three reasons why organizational conflict of interest is back in the spotlight

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up