WAR IN UKRAINE: Boredom, loneliness plague Ukrainian youth near front line | With war nearby, US shows support for Poland on army holiday | Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 72 43 .626 _
Toronto 61 52 .540 10
Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11
Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½
Boston 57 59 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 61 53 .535 _
Chicago 59 56 .513
Minnesota 58 55 .513
Kansas City 48 68 .414 14
Detroit 43 73 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 75 41 .647 _
Seattle 62 54 .534 13
Texas 51 63 .447 23
Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½
Oakland 41 74 .357 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 75 40 .652 _
Atlanta 70 46 .603
Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½
Miami 50 65 .435 25
Washington 38 78 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 63 51 .553 _
Milwaukee 61 52 .540
Chicago 47 66 .416 15½
Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½
Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _
San Diego 65 52 .556 16
San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½
Arizona 53 61 .465 26½
Colorado 51 66 .436 30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

VA set to grow its health care workforce with new pay incentives after Biden signs PACT Act

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up