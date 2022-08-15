All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 72 43 .626 _ Toronto 61 52 .540 10…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 43 .626 _ Toronto 61 52 .540 10 Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11 Baltimore 59 55 .518 12½ Boston 57 59 .491 15½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 61 53 .535 _ Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Minnesota 58 55 .513 2½ Kansas City 48 68 .414 14 Detroit 43 73 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 41 .647 _ Seattle 62 54 .534 13 Texas 51 63 .447 23 Los Angeles 51 64 .443 23½ Oakland 41 74 .357 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 75 40 .652 _ Atlanta 70 46 .603 5½ Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½ Miami 50 65 .435 25 Washington 38 78 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 63 51 .553 _ Milwaukee 61 52 .540 1½ Chicago 47 66 .416 15½ Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½ Pittsburgh 45 70 .391 18½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _ San Diego 65 52 .556 16 San Francisco 57 57 .500 22½ Arizona 53 61 .465 26½ Colorado 51 66 .436 30

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Texas 5, Seattle 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

Boston 3, N.Y. Yankees 0

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 4-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 4-4) at Toronto (Manoah 12-5), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hill 2-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-10), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 4-7) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 3-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 15-3) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Ray 8-8) at L.A. Angels (Suarez 4-4), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona 7, Colorado 4

San Francisco 8, Pittsburgh 7

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia (Gibson 7-5) at Cincinnati (Zeuch 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-6) at Miami (Cabrera 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-9) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-8), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7) at Washington (Corbin 4-16), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 10-3) at Atlanta (Morton 5-5), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 7-8) at St. Louis (Quintana 4-5), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Pepiot 1-0) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 10-5) at San Francisco (Junis 4-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.