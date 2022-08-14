All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 72 42 .632 _ Toronto 61 52 .540 10½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 42 .632 _ Toronto 61 52 .540 10½ Tampa Bay 60 53 .531 11½ Baltimore 59 55 .518 13 Boston 56 59 .487 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 61 53 .535 _ Minnesota 58 54 .518 2 Chicago 59 56 .513 2½ Kansas City 48 68 .414 14 Detroit 43 73 .371 19

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 41 .647 _ Seattle 62 53 .539 12½ Texas 50 63 .442 23½ Los Angeles 50 64 .439 24 Oakland 41 74 .357 33½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 75 40 .652 _ Atlanta 70 46 .603 5½ Philadelphia 63 51 .553 11½ Miami 50 65 .435 25 Washington 38 78 .328 37½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 63 51 .553 _ Milwaukee 61 52 .540 1½ Chicago 47 66 .416 15½ Cincinnati 45 68 .398 17½ Pittsburgh 45 69 .395 18

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 79 34 .699 _ San Diego 65 52 .556 16 San Francisco 56 57 .496 23 Arizona 52 61 .460 27 Colorado 51 65 .440 29½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Toronto 2, Cleveland 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Detroit 4

Houston 8, Oakland 0

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

N.Y. Yankees 3, Boston 2

Texas 7, Seattle 4

L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 3, 11 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Baltimore 1

Cleveland 7, Toronto 2

Houston 6, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Chicago White Sox 5, Detroit 3

Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:08 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Hutchison 1-6) at Cleveland (Civale 2-5), 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Garcia 0-0) at Cleveland (Curry 0-0), 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Tampa Bay (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 9-4), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 1-4) at Toronto (Kikuchi 4-6), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Bubic 2-6) at Minnesota (Ryan 8-5), 7:40 p.m.

Oakland (Kaprielian 3-6) at Texas (Otto 4-8), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 11-4) at Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-5), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 5-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 10-7), 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta 5, Miami 2, 1st game

N.Y. Mets 1, Philadelphia 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Cincinnati 2

L.A. Dodgers 13, Kansas City 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Miami 2, 2nd game

Washington 4, San Diego 3

Arizona 6, Colorado 0

San Francisco 2, Pittsburgh 0

Sunday’s Games

San Diego 6, Washington 0

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

Atlanta 3, Miami 1

Kansas City 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

N.Y. Mets 6, Philadelphia 0

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia (Syndergaard 6-8) at Cincinnati (Minor 1-9), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 8-5) at Miami (Alcantara 10-5), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 13-4) at Atlanta (Strider 6-4), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 12-6) at Milwaukee (Peralta 4-2), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 6-11) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-6), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.