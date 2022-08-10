All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 71 40 .640 _ Toronto 60 50 .545 10½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 71 40 .640 _ Toronto 60 50 .545 10½ Tampa Bay 58 51 .532 12 Baltimore 58 52 .527 12½ Boston 54 57 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 57 52 .523 _ Minnesota 57 52 .523 _ Chicago 56 54 .509 1½ Kansas City 45 66 .405 13 Detroit 43 68 .387 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 71 40 .640 _ Seattle 60 52 .536 11½ Texas 48 61 .440 22 Los Angeles 48 63 .432 23 Oakland 41 70 .369 30

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 72 39 .649 _ Atlanta 65 46 .586 7 Philadelphia 61 48 .560 10 Miami 49 60 .450 22 Washington 37 75 .330 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 60 49 .550 _ Milwaukee 59 50 .541 1 Chicago 44 65 .404 16 Cincinnati 44 65 .404 16 Pittsburgh 44 66 .400 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 76 33 .697 _ San Diego 62 51 .549 16 San Francisco 54 56 .491 22½ Arizona 50 59 .459 26 Colorado 49 63 .438 28½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

