WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukraine says 9 Russian warplanes destroyed in Crimea blasts | Explainer: How a big nuclear plant is endangered | Russians buy last goods from H&M, IKEA
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

August 10, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 71 40 .640 _
Toronto 60 50 .545 10½
Tampa Bay 58 51 .532 12
Baltimore 58 52 .527 12½
Boston 54 57 .486 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Cleveland 57 52 .523 _
Minnesota 57 52 .523 _
Chicago 56 54 .509
Kansas City 45 66 .405 13
Detroit 43 68 .387 15

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 71 40 .640 _
Seattle 60 52 .536 11½
Texas 48 61 .440 22
Los Angeles 48 63 .432 23
Oakland 41 70 .369 30

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 72 39 .649 _
Atlanta 65 46 .586 7
Philadelphia 61 48 .560 10
Miami 49 60 .450 22
Washington 37 75 .330 35½

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 60 49 .550 _
Milwaukee 59 50 .541 1
Chicago 44 65 .404 16
Cincinnati 44 65 .404 16
Pittsburgh 44 66 .400 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 76 33 .697 _
San Diego 62 51 .549 16
San Francisco 54 56 .491 22½
Arizona 50 59 .459 26
Colorado 49 63 .438 28½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Cleveland 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5

Chicago White Sox 3, Kansas City 2, 2nd game

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Houston 7, Texas 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

L.A. Angels 5, Oakland 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Seattle 1, N.Y. Yankees 0, 13 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 2-10) at Detroit (Hill 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 12-4) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-7), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Ragans 0-0) at Houston (Valdez 10-4), 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Voth 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Miami 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Cincinnati 2

Milwaukee 5, Tampa Bay 3

Washington 6, Chicago Cubs 5

Atlanta 9, Boston 7, 11 innings

Colorado 16, St. Louis 5

Arizona 6, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 10, Minnesota 3

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 7-4), 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Colorado (Márquez 6-9), 3:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-10) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 3:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-6) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Pentagon advisers want DoD to build out agreements between small and large defense businesses

USPS expects to raise mail rates again next year, warns it remains in 'financial hole'

From IT to workforce to CX, agencies must justify their investments decisions in 2024

Environmental spending bill tees up multi-year federal hiring, training investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up