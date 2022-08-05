All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 59 46 .562 10½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 59 46 .562 10½ Tampa Bay 56 49 .533 13½ Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½ Boston 53 54 .495 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 55 50 .524 _ Cleveland 54 51 .514 1 Chicago 53 52 .505 2 Kansas City 42 64 .396 13½ Detroit 42 65 .393 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 69 38 .645 _ Seattle 57 49 .538 11½ Texas 47 58 .448 21 Los Angeles 44 61 .419 24 Oakland 41 66 .383 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 67 38 .638 _ Atlanta 63 43 .594 4½ Philadelphia 57 48 .543 10 Miami 48 57 .457 19 Washington 36 71 .336 32

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 48 .543 _ St. Louis 57 48 .543 _ Pittsburgh 43 62 .410 14 Cincinnati 42 62 .404 14½ Chicago 41 63 .394 15½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 72 33 .686 _ San Diego 61 47 .565 12½ San Francisco 51 55 .481 21½ Arizona 46 58 .442 25½ Colorado 47 61 .435 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 8, L.A. Angels 7

Tampa Bay 6, Detroit 2

Houston 6, Cleveland 0

Texas 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 7, Boston 3

Toronto 9, Minnesota 3

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Toussaint 1-0) at Seattle (Flexen 7-8), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 8-7) at Cleveland (Quantrill 7-5), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 10-4) at Detroit (Hill 1-3), 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-7) at Texas (Dunning 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Boston (Eovaldi 5-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 4-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at Minnesota (Bundy 6-5), 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 3-3) at Seattle (Kirby 2-3), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday’s Games

Houston at Cleveland, 12:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 1st game

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Francisco 3

Colorado 7, San Diego 3

Philadelphia 5, Washington 4, 5 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Atlanta 4

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 2, 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 10-3) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 7-2), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami (López 7-6) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-6), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brubaker 2-9) at Baltimore (Voth 1-1), 5:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 4-15) at Philadelphia (Suárez 7-5), 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 9-6) at Oakland (Oller 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Odorizzi 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 5-2), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-3) at Milwaukee (Ashby 2-9), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 1-1) at St. Louis (Montgomery 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-6) at Arizona (Kelly 10-5), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Clevinger 3-3) at L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.