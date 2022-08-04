All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 58 46 .558 11…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 70 36 .660 _ Toronto 58 46 .558 11 Tampa Bay 55 49 .529 14 Baltimore 54 51 .514 15½ Boston 53 53 .500 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 55 49 .529 _ Cleveland 54 50 .519 1 Chicago 53 51 .510 2 Detroit 42 64 .396 14 Kansas City 41 64 .390 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 68 38 .642 _ Seattle 57 49 .538 11 Texas 46 58 .442 21 Los Angeles 44 60 .423 23 Oakland 40 66 .377 28

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 66 38 .635 _ Atlanta 63 42 .600 3½ Philadelphia 56 48 .538 10 Miami 48 57 .457 18½ Washington 36 70 .340 31

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 47 .548 _ St. Louis 55 48 .534 1½ Cincinnati 42 62 .404 15 Pittsburgh 42 62 .404 15 Chicago 41 61 .402 15

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 71 33 .683 _ San Diego 61 46 .570 11½ San Francisco 51 54 .486 20½ Arizona 46 58 .442 25 Colorado 46 61 .430 26½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 3, Toronto 2

Minnesota 4, Detroit 1

Seattle 7, N.Y. Yankees 3

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 1

Houston 6, Boston 1

Baltimore 6, Texas 3

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 1

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 9-4) at Cleveland (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Kluber 7-6) at Detroit (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 11-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Winckowski 4-5) at Kansas City (Greinke 3-6), 8:10 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 8-4) at Minnesota (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-7) at Seattle (Ray 8-8), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 6:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1

Cleveland 7, Arizona 4

N.Y. Mets 9, Washington 5

Miami 3, Cincinnati 0

Pittsburgh 8, Milwaukee 7

San Diego 9, Colorado 1

L.A. Dodgers 3, San Francisco 0

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Friday’s Games

Miami (TBD) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-7), 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 3-7) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gray 7-7) at Philadelphia (Gibson 6-4), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Anderson 9-6) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 9-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (TBD) at Milwaukee (Lauer 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 9-3) at St. Louis (Hudson 6-6), 8:15 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 6-9) at Arizona (Bumgarner 6-10), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Manaea 6-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 12-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Oakland, 7:07 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.