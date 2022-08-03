All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 70 35 .667 _ Toronto 58 45 .563 11…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 70 35 .667 _ Toronto 58 45 .563 11 Tampa Bay 54 49 .524 15 Baltimore 53 51 .510 16½ Boston 53 52 .505 17

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 54 49 .524 _ Cleveland 53 50 .515 1 Chicago 52 51 .505 2 Detroit 42 63 .400 13 Kansas City 41 63 .394 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 38 .638 _ Seattle 56 49 .533 11 Texas 46 57 .447 20 Los Angeles 44 59 .427 22 Oakland 39 66 .371 28

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 65 38 .631 _ Atlanta 63 41 .606 2½ Philadelphia 55 48 .534 10 Miami 47 57 .452 18½ Washington 36 69 .343 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 46 .553 _ St. Louis 55 48 .534 2 Cincinnati 42 61 .408 15 Chicago 41 61 .402 15½ Pittsburgh 41 62 .398 16

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 70 33 .680 _ San Diego 60 46 .566 11½ San Francisco 51 53 .490 19½ Arizona 46 57 .447 24 Colorado 46 60 .434 25½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Tampa Bay 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Seattle 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 5, Minnesota 3

Chicago White Sox 9, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Houston 1

Baltimore 8, Texas 2

L.A. Angels 3, Oakland 1

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland (Blackburn 6-6) at L.A. Angels (Junk 1-0), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 14-3) at Cleveland (Plesac 2-9), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Springs 3-3) at Detroit (Hutchison 1-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 11-5) at Minnesota (Gray 6-3), 7:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cueto 4-4) at Texas (Otto 4-7), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 8-8) at Kansas City (Bubic 2-6), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 13, Colorado 5, 1st game

Cincinnati 2, Miami 1

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Arizona 6, Cleveland 3

Pittsburgh 5, Milwaukee 3

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 0

Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 5

San Diego 3, Colorado 2, 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 9-3) at Pittsburgh (Thompson 3-8), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 7-3) at San Francisco (Junis 4-2), 3:45 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 6-7) at San Diego (Musgrove 8-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Espino 0-3) at Philadelphia (Falter 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 13-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 11-4), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5) at St. Louis (Quintana 3-5), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

