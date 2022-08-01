All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 69 34 .670 _ Toronto 57 45 .559 11½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 69 34 .670 _ Toronto 57 45 .559 11½ Tampa Bay 54 48 .529 14½ Baltimore 51 51 .500 17½ Boston 51 52 .495 18

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 53 48 .525 _ Cleveland 52 49 .515 1 Chicago 51 50 .505 2 Detroit 41 62 .398 13 Kansas City 40 62 .392 13½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 67 36 .650 _ Seattle 55 48 .534 12 Texas 46 55 .455 20 Los Angeles 43 59 .422 23½ Oakland 39 65 .375 28½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 64 37 .634 _ Atlanta 62 41 .602 3 Philadelphia 55 47 .539 9½ Miami 47 55 .461 17½ Washington 35 68 .340 30

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 57 45 .559 _ St. Louis 54 48 .529 3 Chicago 41 60 .406 15½ Cincinnati 40 61 .396 16½ Pittsburgh 40 62 .392 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 68 33 .673 _ San Diego 57 46 .553 12 San Francisco 51 51 .500 17½ Colorado 46 57 .447 23 Arizona 45 56 .446 23

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 4, Detroit 1

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Cleveland 5, Tampa Bay 3

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

Houston 3, Seattle 2, 10 innings

Kansas City 8, N.Y. Yankees 6

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

Texas 5, L.A. Angels 2

Monday’s Games

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 10-4) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 10-2), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 7-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 6-3), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Manning 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 2-5), 7:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 7-8) at Texas (Howard 2-2), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Crawford 2-3) at Houston (Javier 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 4-3) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 6-6), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 4-9) at L.A. Angels (Syndergaard 5-8), 9:38 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Seattle at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Boston at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Washington 0

Atlanta 1, Arizona 0

Boston 7, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 3, Baltimore 2

N.Y. Mets 9, Miami 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Colorado 3

San Diego 3, Minnesota 2

San Francisco 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Monday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Ureña 1-3) at San Diego (Darvish 9-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 4-2) at Miami (Garrett 2-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 8-4) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 1-6), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0) at Washington (Abbott 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 5-2) at Cleveland (McKenzie 7-7), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nelson 3-1) at Atlanta (Strider 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Thompson 8-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 7-8), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Anderson 11-1) at San Francisco (Wood 7-8), 9:45 p.m.

Colorado (TBD) at San Diego (TBD), 10:10 p.m., 2nd game

Wednesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

