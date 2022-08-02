WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Sports » Barcelona clears more cap…

Barcelona clears more cap room, sells Mingueza to Celta

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 2:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona cleared more salary cap space Tuesday by selling defender Óscar Mingueza to Celta Vigo.

Barcelona is trying to meet the Spanish league’s financial fair play rules and register newly signed players Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha and Jules Koundé.

The club had already made up some space with the loans of defender Clément Lenglet to Tottenham and striker Francisco Trincão to Sporting Lisbon.

Financial details of the Mingueza transfer were not immediately available, but Barcelona said it retained the right to repurchase the 23-year-old player and kept the rights to 50% of his future sale. An initial agreement with Celta had been reached in July.

Mingueza, who plays as a right back or as a central defender, signed with Celta until 2026. He came through the Barcelona academy before being promoted to the first team by coach Ronald Koeman in 2020.

Mingueza made 66 appearances with Barcelona in all competitions, helping the team win the Copa del Rey in 2021.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

July was promising for TSP returns

DoD trying to educate service members about abortion options

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up