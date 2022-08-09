AUTO RACING: NASCAR intensity, Dixon eyeing IndyCar history

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Federated Auto Parts 400 Site: Richmond, Virginia. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5:05 p.m, and qualifying,…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Federated Auto Parts 400

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5:05 p.m, and qualifying, 5:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (USA).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 400 laps, 300 miles.

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting third.

Last race: Kevin Harvick broke a 65-race winless streak and became the 15th different race winner this season, pulling away after a restart on the 166th of 200 laps at Michigan.

Fast facts: With three regular-season races remaining and 15 unique winners, second-place Ryan Blaney and fourth-place Truex could be battling for the lone playoff spot based on points. They are just 19 points apart. … Truex had won three of the previous five races on the 0.75-mile oval before Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin won in early April. … Bubba Wallace, also a non-winner this year, finished second at Michigan. … Points leader Chase Elliott leads Blaney by 119 points and Ross Chastain by 137. … Kurt Busch has missed three straight races after a concussion and is now the lowest-ranked race winner of the season. He’s 20th, three spots — and 39 points — behind Hamlin.

Next race: Aug. 21, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Ty Gibbs grabbed the lead to start the final stage and held it throughout the stage-long green-flag run at Michigan for his series-best fifth victory of the season.

Next race: Aug. 20, Watkins Glen, New York.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Worldwide Express 250 for Carrier Appreciation

Site: Richmond, Virginia.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 3 p.m., qualifying, 3:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Richmond Raceway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 187.5 miles.

Last year: John Hunter Nemechek won after starting 18th in mid-April.

Last race: Grant Enfinger used fresh tires to pass points leader Zane Smith for the lead on the next-to-last lap of overtime and win the first race of the playoffs, and the first at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park since 2011.

Fast facts: Smith leads defending series champion Ben Rhodes by 14 points and Enfinger and Stewart Friesen by 22. Nemecheck and Chandler Smith are 26 back. … Rhodes rallied to edge Zane Smith for second at Michigan. … Nemechek wound up 10th despite leading a race-high 75 laps. … Three-time series champion Matt Crafton finished the opening playoff race below the cutline — top eight of 10 advance after three races — with two chances remaining to stay in the running for a fourth championship.

Next race: Sept. 9, Kansas City, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Defending series champion Max Verstappen overcame a spin and his worst starting spot of the season to win the Hungarian Grand Prix, his second victory in a row and eighth in 13 races, stretching his championship lead.

Next race: Aug. 28, Francorchamps, Malmedy, and Stavelot, Belguim.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott Dixon beat Scott McLaughlin in a two-lap dash to the finish in Nashville’s IndyCar debut to win for the 53rd time, breaking a tie with Mario Andretti for second in a career. He also jumped to second in the points race as he pursues a seventh series title that would tie A.J. Foyt’s career record.

Next race: Aug. 20, Madison, Illinois.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Tony Schumacher won in Top Fuel and Robert Hight won in Funny Car at Kent, Washington.

Next event: Aug. 12-14, Topeka, Kansas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: Aug. 10-13, Knoxville, Iowa.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

