WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia declares Ukrainian military unit a terrorist group | Kremlin strongly backs Beijing | 1st ship carrying Ukrainian grain leaves port
Home » Sports » AP WNBA Power Poll

AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press

August 2, 2022, 2:07 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 2. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:

W L Pts Pv High Low
1. Chicago (8) 23 7 117 1 1 2
2. Las Vegas (2) 22 8 113 2 1 2
3. Connecticut 20 10 100 3 3 3
4. Seattle 19 12 86 4 4 5
5. Washington 19 12 84 5 4 5
6. Dallas 13 16 64 8 6 8
7. Minnesota 12 19 51 11 6 11
8. Phoenix 13 17 45 9 6 11
9. New York 11 18 38 10 7 11
10. Atlanta 12 18 37 6 7 11
11. Los Angeles 12 17 35 7 8 11
12. Indiana 5 27 10 12 12 12

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Bill to end Social Security's 'evil twins' that cut benefits teed up for House floor vote

July was promising for TSP returns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up