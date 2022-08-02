AP WNBA Power Poll

The Associated Press WNBA Power Rankings, as voted by a 10-member panel, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through August, 2. All points based on 12 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 12th-place vote and high and low place on ballots:
|W
|L
|Pts
|Pv
|High
|Low
|1. Chicago (8)
|23
|7
|117
|1
|1
|2
|2. Las Vegas (2)
|22
|8
|113
|2
|1
|2
|3. Connecticut
|20
|10
|100
|3
|3
|3
|4. Seattle
|19
|12
|86
|4
|4
|5
|5. Washington
|19
|12
|84
|5
|4
|5
|6. Dallas
|13
|16
|64
|8
|6
|8
|7. Minnesota
|12
|19
|51
|11
|6
|11
|8. Phoenix
|13
|17
|45
|9
|6
|11
|9. New York
|11
|18
|38
|10
|7
|11
|10. Atlanta
|12
|18
|37
|6
|7
|11
|11. Los Angeles
|12
|17
|35
|7
|8
|11
|12. Indiana
|5
|27
|10
|12
|12
|12
