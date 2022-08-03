WAR IN UKRAINE: US buying Ukraine grain for hungry regions | US gives Ukraine military aid, drones | Russia, Ukraine spar over fighting near nuclear facility | Russians down Ukrainian drones in Crimea as war broadens
Home » Sports » 3 for 3: Arsenal…

3 for 3: Arsenal stays perfect with 3-0 win at Bournemouth

The Associated Press

August 20, 2022, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOURNEMOUTH, England (AP) — Arsenal made it three straight wins to open the Premier League season by beating Bournemouth 3-0, with Martin Odegaard setting the team on its way with two goals inside 11 minutes on Saturday.

The Norway playmaker converted a rebound in the fifth minute after Gabriel Martinelli’s shot was saved and then lashed in a rising effort from Gabriel Jesus’ lay-off.

Center back William Saliba curled in a third goal from the edge of the area with his weaker left foot to clinch another convincing win, after 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the opening round and 4-2 at home to Leicester last weekend.

It contrasts to last season, when Arsenal opened with three straight losses to leave Mikel Arteta’s job under threat.

Arsenal is the only team to start with a maximum nine points. Manchester City will also look for a third straight win when the defending champions play at Newcastle on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Which agencies are the biggest potential targets for union growth?

New pilot program will give Army Guard members childcare on drill days

Foundational elements of CDM paying off for agencies

Army nearly ready to move thousands of users to BYOD, virtual desktop programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up