15 fans of Israeli club Maccabi Tel Aviv arrested in Greece

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 5:20 AM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police arrested 15 fans of Israeli soccer club Maccabi Tel Aviv after finding them in possession of smoke bombs, flares and firecrackers before a Europa Conference League match against Aris.

Police said the fans, between the ages of 16 and 35, were detained ahead of Thursday’s match during a security check. The arrests were announced Friday morning.

The fans were scheduled to appear before a prosecutor later Friday. Five of the suspects are minors, police said.

Aris won the match 2-1 but Maccabi Tel Aviv advanced 3-2 on aggregate.

