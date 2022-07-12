RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine gets $1.7B in fresh aid | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell'
Zimmerman, Ferreira, Arriola, Yedlin Long head MLS All-Stars

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 12:55 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. national team regulars Paul Arriola, Jesús Ferreira, Aaron Long, Jordan Morris, DeAndre Yedlin and Walker Zimmerman were among 26 players picked Tuesday for Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game.

Mexico’s Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela, and Canada’s Kamal Miller also were selected for the team, which will face Mexican league All-Stars on Aug. 10 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Defending champion New York City and league-leading Los Angeles have three players each on the MLS team.

Twelve players were selected in fan, player and media voting, while another 12 were chosen by All-Star coach Adrian Heath of Minnesota United. MLS Commissioner Don Garber got to name two others: New York City goalkeeper Sean Johnson and Montreal defender Kamal Miller.

The full roster is:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake, Philadelphia; Sean Johnson, New York City; Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota.

Defenders: Julián Araujo, LA Galaxy; Alexander Callens, New York City; Aaron Long, New York Red Bulls; Kamal Miller, Montreal; Diego Palacios, Los Angeles; Kai Wagner, Philadelphia; DeAndre Yedlin, Miami; Walker Zimmerman, Nashville.

Midfielders: Luciano Acosta, Cincinnati; Sebastián Driussi, Austin; Carles Gil, New England; Hany Mukhtar, Nashville; Darlington Nagbe, Columbus; Emanuel Reynoso, Minnesota; Ilie Sánchez, Los Angeles.

Forward: Paul Arriola, Dallas; Valentín Castellanos, New York City; Jesús Ferreira, Dallas; Taxiarchis Fountas, D.C.; Javier Hernández, LA Galaxy; Jordan Morris, Seattle; Raúl Ruidíaz, Seattle; Carlos Vela, Los Angeles.

