RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » Sports » Zardes' goal helps Rapids…

Zardes’ goal helps Rapids earn 1-1 draw with Orlando City

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 12:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes scored in the second half to help the Colorado Rapids earn a 1-1 draw with Orlando City FC on Wednesday night.

Zardes’ second goal of the season for Colorado (5-8-6) came in the 65th minute with assists from Michael Barrios and Diego Rubio.

Orlando City (8-7-5) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 22nd minute when Facundo Torres took a pass from Alexandre Pato and scored his fourth goal of the season.

Colorado outshot Orlando City 19-12 with a 7-4 advantage in shots on goal.

William Yarbrough had four saves for the Rapids. Pedro Gallese stopped six shots for OCFC.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

USPS, postal union defends check-cashing pilot despite lack of customers

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Connolly NDAA amendment would put a Schedule F revival to rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up