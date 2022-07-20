WAR IN UKRAINE: Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine | Photos: Ukrainian refugees sent to Russia | EU draws up energy plan in case of Russian gas cutoff | Sky-high diesel prices
Home » Sports » World Cup winner Kleberson…

World Cup winner Kleberson becomes NYC assistant coach

The Associated Press

July 20, 2022, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Kleberson, a midfielder on Brazil’s 2002 World Cup champions, was hired by Major League Soccer’s New York City on Wednesday as an assistant coach.

Now 43, Kleberson made 32 appearances for Brazil from 2002-10 and was with Manchester United (2003-05) and Beşiktaş (2005-07) during a club career from 1999-2016.

He had been an assistant coach with Philadelphia Union II in MLS Next Pro.

Nick Cushing became NYC’s interim coach last month when Ronny Delia left the MLS champions to become coach of Belgium’s Standard Liege.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

IG audit finds Treasury didn't collect $472M in debts owed to 28 agencies

IRS may be able to double IT modernization workload with COVID funds

The government's people agency has a growing task list of its own

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up