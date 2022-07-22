WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Refugees forced into Russia | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press

July 22, 2022, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 18

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60

Saturday, March 19

Consolation Semifinal

Austin Peay 73, Furman 59

Davidson 90, Northeastern 65

Championship Semifinal

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 76, Bowling Green 67

Cleveland St. 58, Nevada 50

Sunday, March 20

Seventh Place

Furman 69, Northeastern 61

Consolation Final

Davidson 66, Austin Peay 58

Third Place

Bowling Green 73, Nevada 65

Championship

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 80, Cleveland St. 73

