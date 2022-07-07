RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Griner's Moscow trial resumes | ‘We are patriots’ | War to overshadow G20 talks | Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency
Wimbledon Results

The Associated Press

July 7, 2022, 10:22 AM

Thursday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Semifinals

Ons Jabeur (3), Tunisia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, def. Simona Halep (16), Romania, 6-3, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Semifinals

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (14), Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-2.

