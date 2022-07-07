Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Thursday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Thursday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Women’s Singles Semifinals Ons Jabeur (3), Tunisia, def. Tatjana Maria, Germany, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1. Elena Rybakina (17), Kazakhstan, def. Simona Halep (16), Romania, 6-3, 6-3. Men’s Doubles Semifinals Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell (14), Australia, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (1), Britain, 3-6, 6-7 (1), 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-2. Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.