Wimbledon Results The Associated Press

Friday At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club London Surface: Grass LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses): Men's Singles Third Round Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. Women's Singles Third Round Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1. Women's Doubles Second Round Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.