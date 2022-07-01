Wimbledon Results

FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Mickey Guyton hosts ‘A Capitol Fourth’ | Firework photo tips and ideas | Independence Day pop quiz
The Associated Press

July 1, 2022, 7:24 AM

Friday

At All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

London

Surface: Grass

LONDON (AP) _ Results Friday from the Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Third Round

Tim van Rijthoven, Netherlands, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (22), Georgia, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

Women’s Singles

Third Round

Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Women’s Doubles

Second Round

Shuko Aoyama, Japan, and Hao-Ching Chan (8), Taiwan, def. Maia Lumsden and Naiktha Bains, Britain, 6-1, 6-4.

