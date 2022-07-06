RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Russia pounds rebel-claimed region | Fears of natural gas emergency | Putin's aide warns US against pressing for war crimes court | French PM vows to boost economy
Wild re-sign defenseman Jake Middleton to 3-year deal

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 9:29 PM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild re-signed defenseman Jake Middleton to a three-year, $7.35 million contract Wednesday.

The 26-year-old Canadian split last season between San Jose and Minnesota, joining the Wild on March 21 in a trade for goalie Kaapo Kahkonen and a fifth-round selection this year.

Middleton had three goals and six assists in 45 games for San Jose, then added a goal and four assists in 21 regular-season games for Minnesota. He also had an assist in six playoff games.

