WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia says strike on Ukrainian port hit military targets | Russia FM visits Egypt | Americans dead in Donbas | Azovstal defenders memorialized
Home » Sports » Wiebes wins on Champs…

Wiebes wins on Champs Elysees as women’s Tour returns

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 10:48 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Lorena Wiebes of the Netherlands sprinted to victory on Sunday in the first stage of the women’s Tour de France which returned after a 33-year absence.

The Team DSM rider struck in the last 150 meters of the 82-kilometer (51-mile) circuit in Paris to beat former Olympic champion Marianne Vos to the line on the Champs-Elysees.

Wiebes punched the air in celebration.

Tour of Flanders champion Lotte Kopecky ended third.

It’s the first time since 1989 that a women’s edition of the Tour de France is being held. Tour de France organizer Amaury Sport Organization (ASO) previously organized La Course, a one-day race held in Paris coinciding with the men’s Tour.

The first stage started from the Eiffel Tower and ended on the iconic avenue, just hours before the conclusion of the men’s race.

The “Tour de France Femmes” will end July 31 in eastern France at La Super Planche des Belles Filles, a spectacular uphill finish often visited by the men’s Tour.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

State Department has significant gaps in measuring DEIA improvements, GAO finds

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

OPM says federal employees 'agency-hopping' to telework-friendly offices

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up