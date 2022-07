All Times EDT All playoff games played in Canton, Ohio USFL PLAYOFFS Semifinals Saturday, June 25 North Philadelphia 19, New…

Philadelphia 19, New Jersey 14

South

Birmingham 31, New Orleans 17

Championship Sunday, July 3

Birmingham 33, Philadelphia 30

