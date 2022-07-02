FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
US goalie Horvath loaned to England’s 2nd-tier Luton Town

The Associated Press

July 2, 2022, 3:12 PM

LUTON, England (AP) — United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was loaned to Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season on Saturday.

Horvath joined Nottingham Forest a year ago on a free transfer from Club Brugge, where he won three Belgian league titles.

The backup goalie, he made only 11 appearances for Notts, but helped the club gained promotion back to the English Premier League.

He was a late substitute in the playoff win over Huddersfield at Wembley, played six times in the second-tier Championship, and in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

Luton Town plays in the Championship.

“I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done,” Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said. “We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play.”

Horvath has eight caps for the U.S., and hopes to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

