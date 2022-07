Tour de France Women’s Stages

July 24 — Stage 1: Champs_Elysees, Paris Tour Eiffel, flat, 81.6 kilometers (50.7 miles) (Stage: Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands; Yellow Jersey:…

July 24 — Stage 1: Champs_Elysees, Paris Tour Eiffel, flat, 81.6 kilometers (50.7 miles) (Stage: Lorena Wiebes, Netherlands; Yellow Jersey: Wiebes)

July 25 — Stage 2: Meaux_Provins, flat, 136.4 (84.75) (Marianne Vos, Netherlands; Vos)

July 26 — Stage 3: Reims_Epernay, hilly, 134 (83.26) (Cecilie Ludwig, Denmark; Vos)

July 27 — Stage 4: Troyes_Bar-sur-Aube, hilly, 126 (78.2)(Marlen Reusser, Switzerland; Vos)

July 28 — Stage 5: Bar-le-Duc_Saint-Dié-des-Vosges, flat, 175km (108.7)

July 29 — Stage 6: Saint-Dié-des-Vosges_Rosheim, hilly 128km (79.5)

July 30 — Stage 7: Sélestat_Le Markstein, mountain, 127km (78.9)

July 31 — Stage 8: Lure_Super Planche des Belles Filles, mountain, 123km (76.4)

