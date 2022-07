Tour de France Results

Sunday 3rd Stage A 182-km (113-mile) from Vejle, Denmark—Sonderborg, Denmark 1. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, 4h,11min,33sec. 2. Wout van…

Sunday 3rd Stage A 182-km (113-mile) from Vejle, Denmark—Sonderborg, Denmark

1. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, Team BikeExchange-Jayco, 4h,11min,33sec.

2. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, same time.

4. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, TotalEnergies, same time.

5. Fabio Jakobsen, Netherlands, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, same time.

6. Christophe Laporte, France, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

7. Alberto Dainese, Italy, Team DSM, same time.

8. Hugo Hofstetter, France, Team Arkea-Samsic, same time.

9. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

10. Danny van Poppel, Netherlands, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

Also

20. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 4h,11min,33sec.

32. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, same time.

43. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, same time.

64. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

68. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, same time.

158. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 3min,27sec. behind.

Overall Standings

1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 9:01:17.

2. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, 07sec. behind.

3. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 14.

4. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, 18.

5. Mathieu van der Poel, Netherlands, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 20.

6. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, 22.

7. Primoz Roglic, Slovenia, Jumba-Visma, 23.

8. Adam Yates, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, 30.

9. Stefan Kung, Switzerland, Groupama-FDJ, 30.

10. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, 31.

Also

21. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 50sec. behind.

26. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, 55sec.

55. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 1min,14sec.

63. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 1min,21sec.

78. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1min,34sec.

173. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 12min,25sec.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 09h,01m,31sec.

2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britian, Ineos Grenadiers, 17sec. behind.

3. Florian Vermeersch, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 26sec.

4. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 36sec.

5. Nils Eekhoff, Netherlands, Team DSM, 40sec.

6. Kevin Geniets, Luxembourg, Groupama-FDJ, 51sec.

7. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 52sec.

8. Mikkel Bjerg, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, 59sec.

9. Stefan Bissegger, Switzerland, EF Education-EasyPost, 1min,5sec.

10. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 1min,7sec.

Also

13. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 1min,20sec.

27. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 12min,11sec.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.