Tour de France Results

|Wednesday
|5th Stage
|A 153.7-km (95-mile) Lille Metropole—Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut
1. Simon Clarke, Australia, Israel-Premier Tech, 3:13:35
2. Taco van der Hoorn, Netherlands, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.
3. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, TotalEnergies, :02 behind.
4. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :04.
5. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, :30.
6. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, :51.
7. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
8. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 1:04.
9. Fabio Jakobsen, Netherlands, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, same time.
10. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, same time.
|Also
62. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2:59 behind.
65. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, same time.
129. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 9:24.
|Overall Standings
1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 16:17:22.
2. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :13 behind.
3. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, TotalEnergies, :14.
4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :19.
5. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, :25.
6. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, :36.
7. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :40.
8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :48.
9. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :49.
10. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :50.
|Also
49. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 3:03 behind.
59. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 3:47.
71. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 4:40.
136. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 15:16.
102. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 23:02.
172. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 35:28.
|Young Riders Standings
1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 14:57 behind.
2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :30 behind.
3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 1:22.
4. Florian Vermeersch, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2:28.
5. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, 2:40.
6. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2:44.
7. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 3:00.
8. Stefan Bissegger, Switzerland, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:13.
9. Mikkel Honore, Denmark, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, 3:16.
10. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 3:28.
|Also
17. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 14:57 behind.
27. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 35:09.
|Mountain Standings
1. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 11 points.
2. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 1.
