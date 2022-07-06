Tour de France Results

RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Wednesday
5th Stage
A 153.7-km (95-mile) Lille Metropole—Arenberg Porte Du Hainaut

1. Simon Clarke, Australia, Israel-Premier Tech, 3:13:35

2. Taco van der Hoorn, Netherlands, Intermarche-Wanty-Gobert Materiaux, same time.

3. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, TotalEnergies, :02 behind.

4. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :04.

5. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, :30.

6. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, :51.

7. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

8. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 1:04.

9. Fabio Jakobsen, Netherlands, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, same time.

10. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, same time.

Also

62. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2:59 behind.

65. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, same time.

129. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 9:24.

Overall Standings

1. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 16:17:22.

2. Neilson Powless, United States, EF Education-EasyPost, :13 behind.

3. Edvald Boasson Hagen, Norway, TotalEnergies, :14.

4. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, :19.

5. Yves Lampaert, Belgium, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, :25.

6. Mads Pedersen, Denmark, Trek-Segafredo, :36.

7. Jonas Vingegaard, Denmark, Jumbo-Visma, :40.

8. Adam Yates, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :48.

9. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :49.

10. Geraint Thomas, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :50.

Also

49. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 3:03 behind.

59. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 3:47.

71. Sepp Kuss, United States, Jumbo-Visma, 4:40.

136. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 15:16.

102. Joe Dombrowski, United States, Astana-Qazaqstan, 23:02.

172. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 35:28.

Young Riders Standings

1. Tadej Pogacar, Slovenia, UAE Team Emirates, 14:57 behind.

2. Thomas Pidcock, Great Britain, Ineos Grenadiers, :30 behind.

3. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, Alpecin-Deceuninck, 1:22.

4. Florian Vermeersch, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, 2:28.

5. Luca Mozzato, Italy, B&B Hotels-KTM, 2:40.

6. Brandon McNulty, United States, UAE Team Emirates, 2:44.

7. Andreas Leknessund, Norway, Team DSM, 3:00.

8. Stefan Bissegger, Switzerland, EF Education-EasyPost, 3:13.

9. Mikkel Honore, Denmark, QuickStep-AlphaVinyl, 3:16.

10. Matteo Jorgenson, United States, Movistar Team, 3:28.

Also

17. Quinn Simmons, United States, Trek Segafredo, 14:57 behind.

27. Kevin Vermaerke, United States, Team DSM, 35:09.

Mountain Standings

1. Magnus Cort Nielsen, Denmark, EF Education-Easypost, 11 points.

2. Wout van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 1.

