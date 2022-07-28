WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Sports » Top seed Kontaveit advances,…

Top seed Kontaveit advances, Krejcikova loses at Prague Open

The Associated Press

July 28, 2022, 2:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PRAGUE (AP) — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit advanced the quarterfinals at the Prague Open after a 6-4, 6-3 victory over 17-year-old Lucie Havlickova on Thursday.

Kontaveit broke the Czech wild-card entry, who won the French Open junior title this year, at 3-3 in the second set and won the next two games.

The second-ranked Estonian, who advanced to the final at last week’s Hamburg European Open, will next face Anastasia Potapova after the seventh-seeded Russian overcame China’s Lin Zhu 6-4, 7-6 (8).

Lucky loser Nao Hibino of Japan stunned defending champion Barbora Krejcikova by rallying to a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory to improve her record to 2-0 against the second-seeded Czech for her third career top-20 win. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, failed to served out the match at 5-3 in the second set.

In another upset, 17-year-old Czech player Linda Noskova beat fifth-seeded Alizé Cornet of France 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (7) to reach her first career WTA quarterfinal. Noskova won the junior title at the French Open last year.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

New OSINT foundation aims to ‘professionalize’ open source discipline across spy agencies

Trump stokes calls to easily fire 'rogue bureaucrats' from federal workforce

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

USPS may need 50K fewer employees under ‘break-even’ plan, DeJoy says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up