The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Par Scores

Sunday
At Kings Course
Auchterarder, United Kingdom
Purse: $2.5 million
Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70
Final Round
|Darren Clarke (1500), $424,191
|65-67-69-69—270
|-10
|Padraig Harrington (990), $282,938
|66-69-69-67—271
|-9
|Paul Broadhurst (451), $103,816
|65-70-66-71—272
|-8
|Ernie Els (451), $103,816
|66-69-69-68—272
|-8
|Thongchai Jaidee (451), $103,816
|66-71-67-68—272
|-8
|Mauricio Molina (451), $103,816
|68-69-70-65—272
|-8
|Steven Alker (0), $103,816
|68-68-66-70—272
|-8
|Doug Barron (0), $103,816
|69-71-67-65—272
|-8
|Colin Montgomerie (275), $57,120
|70-66-68-69—273
|-7
|Paul Lawrie (245), $48,866
|69-70-69-67—275
|-5
|Y.E. Yang (0), $48,866
|73-65-68-69—275
|-5
|Alex Cejka (194), $40,254
|70-73-64-69—276
|-4
|James Kingston (194), $40,254
|70-69-66-71—276
|-4
|Bernhard Langer (194), $40,254
|67-68-70-71—276
|-4
|Charlie Wi (194), $40,254
|73-66-67-70—276
|-4
|Retief Goosen (155), $34,233
|70-69-70-68—277
|-3
|Simon Khan (155), $34,233
|66-72-70-69—277
|-3
|Mark Brown (0), $34,233
|72-67-68-70—277
|-3
|Stuart Appleby (0), $31,750
|70-67-67-74—278
|-2
|Peter O’Malley (114), $28,294
|71-69-70-69—279
|-1
|Phillip Price (114), $28,294
|69-71-68-71—279
|-1
|Stephen Ames (0), $28,294
|64-71-74-70—279
|-1
|Ken Duke (0), $28,294
|69-69-71-70—279
|-1
|Kent Jones (0), $28,294
|65-70-73-71—279
|-1
|Jerry Kelly (0), $28,294
|65-70-67-77—279
|-1
|Scott Parel (0), $28,294
|66-68-74-71—279
|-1
|Clark Dennis (92), $24,406
|69-68-69-74—280
|E
|Prayad Marksaeng (0), $24,406
|68-71-70-71—280
|E
|Garry Houston (81), $21,728
|68-69-71-73—281
|+1
|Miguel Angel Jimenez (81), $21,728
|69-67-71-74—281
|+1
|Miguel Angel Martin (81), $21,728
|66-70-73-72—281
|+1
|Ian Woosnam (81), $21,728
|71-70-68-72—281
|+1
|Carlos Franco (0), $21,728
|72-71-69-69—281
|+1
|Thomas Bjorn (71), $19,384
|67-74-71-70—282
|+2
|Michael Watson (71), $19,384
|74-65-71-72—282
|+2
|Marco Dawson (0), $17,538
|69-69-70-75—283
|+3
|Glen Day (0), $17,538
|64-72-77-70—283
|+3
|Harrison Frazar (0), $17,538
|69-73-69-72—283
|+3
|Tom Gillis (0), $17,538
|70-70-70-73—283
|+3
|Corey Pavin (0), $17,538
|69-69-71-74—283
|+3
|Adilson Da Silva (53), $14,867
|69-70-71-74—284
|+4
|Richard Green (53), $14,867
|67-72-72-73—284
|+4
|Joakim Haeggman (53), $14,867
|71-71-74-68—284
|+4
|David Morland (53), $14,867
|71-69-69-75—284
|+4
|Andy Oldcorn (53), $14,867
|70-71-67-76—284
|+4
|David Frost (0), $14,867
|67-68-77-72—284
|+4
|Cliff Kresge (41), $11,987
|72-70-70-73—285
|+5
|Woody Austin
|70-73-67-75—285
|+5
|Stephen Dodd
|69-72-71-73—285
|+5
|Paul McGinley
|71-71-69-74—285
|+5
|John Senden
|67-71-72-75—285
|+5
|Kirk Triplett
|72-70-72-71—285
|+5
|Markus Brier
|67-72-73-74—286
|+6
|John Kemp
|73-69-67-77—286
|+6
|Greg Owen
|69-72-71-74—286
|+6
|Dicky Pride
|66-73-75-72—286
|+6
|Jean-Francois Remesy
|69-70-73-74—286
|+6
|Russ Cochran
|73-69-70-75—287
|+7
|Wes Short
|72-71-70-74—287
|+7
|Andre Bossert
|70-70-71-77—288
|+8
|Richard Dinsdale
|72-71-70-75—288
|+8
|Trevor Foster
|71-71-73-73—288
|+8
|Andrew Butterfield
|67-73-72-77—289
|+9
|Paul Streeter
|70-71-72-76—289
|+9
|Yoshinobu Tsukada
|70-73-72-74—289
|+9
|Michael Campbell
|71-70-72-77—290
|+10
|Rafael Gomez
|76-66-72-77—291
|+11
|Michael Jonzon
|71-72-76-72—291
|+11
|Thomas Levet
|69-73-74-79—295
|+15
|Scott Henderson
|69-71-75-81—296
|+16
|Harry Rudolph
|73-68-77-78—296
|+16
