The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Par Scores

Darren Clarke (1500), $424,191 65-67-69-69—270 -10 Padraig Harrington (990), $282,938 66-69-69-67—271 -9 Paul Broadhurst (451), $103,816 65-70-66-71—272 -8 Ernie Els (451), $103,816 66-69-69-68—272 -8 Thongchai Jaidee (451), $103,816 66-71-67-68—272 -8 Mauricio Molina (451), $103,816 68-69-70-65—272 -8 Steven Alker (0), $103,816 68-68-66-70—272 -8 Doug Barron (0), $103,816 69-71-67-65—272 -8 Colin Montgomerie (275), $57,120 70-66-68-69—273 -7 Paul Lawrie (245), $48,866 69-70-69-67—275 -5 Y.E. Yang (0), $48,866 73-65-68-69—275 -5 Alex Cejka (194), $40,254 70-73-64-69—276 -4 James Kingston (194), $40,254 70-69-66-71—276 -4 Bernhard Langer (194), $40,254 67-68-70-71—276 -4 Charlie Wi (194), $40,254 73-66-67-70—276 -4 Retief Goosen (155), $34,233 70-69-70-68—277 -3 Simon Khan (155), $34,233 66-72-70-69—277 -3 Mark Brown (0), $34,233 72-67-68-70—277 -3 Stuart Appleby (0), $31,750 70-67-67-74—278 -2 Peter O’Malley (114), $28,294 71-69-70-69—279 -1 Phillip Price (114), $28,294 69-71-68-71—279 -1 Stephen Ames (0), $28,294 64-71-74-70—279 -1 Ken Duke (0), $28,294 69-69-71-70—279 -1 Kent Jones (0), $28,294 65-70-73-71—279 -1 Jerry Kelly (0), $28,294 65-70-67-77—279 -1 Scott Parel (0), $28,294 66-68-74-71—279 -1 Clark Dennis (92), $24,406 69-68-69-74—280 E Prayad Marksaeng (0), $24,406 68-71-70-71—280 E Garry Houston (81), $21,728 68-69-71-73—281 +1 Miguel Angel Jimenez (81), $21,728 69-67-71-74—281 +1 Miguel Angel Martin (81), $21,728 66-70-73-72—281 +1 Ian Woosnam (81), $21,728 71-70-68-72—281 +1 Carlos Franco (0), $21,728 72-71-69-69—281 +1 Thomas Bjorn (71), $19,384 67-74-71-70—282 +2 Michael Watson (71), $19,384 74-65-71-72—282 +2 Marco Dawson (0), $17,538 69-69-70-75—283 +3 Glen Day (0), $17,538 64-72-77-70—283 +3 Harrison Frazar (0), $17,538 69-73-69-72—283 +3 Tom Gillis (0), $17,538 70-70-70-73—283 +3 Corey Pavin (0), $17,538 69-69-71-74—283 +3 Adilson Da Silva (53), $14,867 69-70-71-74—284 +4 Richard Green (53), $14,867 67-72-72-73—284 +4 Joakim Haeggman (53), $14,867 71-71-74-68—284 +4 David Morland (53), $14,867 71-69-69-75—284 +4 Andy Oldcorn (53), $14,867 70-71-67-76—284 +4 David Frost (0), $14,867 67-68-77-72—284 +4 Cliff Kresge (41), $11,987 72-70-70-73—285 +5 Woody Austin 70-73-67-75—285 +5 Stephen Dodd 69-72-71-73—285 +5 Paul McGinley 71-71-69-74—285 +5 John Senden 67-71-72-75—285 +5 Kirk Triplett 72-70-72-71—285 +5 Markus Brier 67-72-73-74—286 +6 John Kemp 73-69-67-77—286 +6 Greg Owen 69-72-71-74—286 +6 Dicky Pride 66-73-75-72—286 +6 Jean-Francois Remesy 69-70-73-74—286 +6 Russ Cochran 73-69-70-75—287 +7 Wes Short 72-71-70-74—287 +7 Andre Bossert 70-70-71-77—288 +8 Richard Dinsdale 72-71-70-75—288 +8 Trevor Foster 71-71-73-73—288 +8 Andrew Butterfield 67-73-72-77—289 +9 Paul Streeter 70-71-72-76—289 +9 Yoshinobu Tsukada 70-73-72-74—289 +9 Michael Campbell 71-70-72-77—290 +10 Rafael Gomez 76-66-72-77—291 +11 Michael Jonzon 71-72-76-72—291 +11 Thomas Levet 69-73-74-79—295 +15 Scott Henderson 69-71-75-81—296 +16 Harry Rudolph 73-68-77-78—296 +16

