The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex Par Scores

The Associated Press

July 24, 2022, 5:11 PM

Sunday

At Kings Course

Auchterarder, United Kingdom

Purse: $2.5 million

Yardage: 6,859; Par: 70

Final Round

Darren Clarke (1500), $424,191 65-67-69-69—270 -10
Padraig Harrington (990), $282,938 66-69-69-67—271 -9
Paul Broadhurst (451), $103,816 65-70-66-71—272 -8
Ernie Els (451), $103,816 66-69-69-68—272 -8
Thongchai Jaidee (451), $103,816 66-71-67-68—272 -8
Mauricio Molina (451), $103,816 68-69-70-65—272 -8
Steven Alker (0), $103,816 68-68-66-70—272 -8
Doug Barron (0), $103,816 69-71-67-65—272 -8
Colin Montgomerie (275), $57,120 70-66-68-69—273 -7
Paul Lawrie (245), $48,866 69-70-69-67—275 -5
Y.E. Yang (0), $48,866 73-65-68-69—275 -5
Alex Cejka (194), $40,254 70-73-64-69—276 -4
James Kingston (194), $40,254 70-69-66-71—276 -4
Bernhard Langer (194), $40,254 67-68-70-71—276 -4
Charlie Wi (194), $40,254 73-66-67-70—276 -4
Retief Goosen (155), $34,233 70-69-70-68—277 -3
Simon Khan (155), $34,233 66-72-70-69—277 -3
Mark Brown (0), $34,233 72-67-68-70—277 -3
Stuart Appleby (0), $31,750 70-67-67-74—278 -2
Peter O’Malley (114), $28,294 71-69-70-69—279 -1
Phillip Price (114), $28,294 69-71-68-71—279 -1
Stephen Ames (0), $28,294 64-71-74-70—279 -1
Ken Duke (0), $28,294 69-69-71-70—279 -1
Kent Jones (0), $28,294 65-70-73-71—279 -1
Jerry Kelly (0), $28,294 65-70-67-77—279 -1
Scott Parel (0), $28,294 66-68-74-71—279 -1
Clark Dennis (92), $24,406 69-68-69-74—280 E
Prayad Marksaeng (0), $24,406 68-71-70-71—280 E
Garry Houston (81), $21,728 68-69-71-73—281 +1
Miguel Angel Jimenez (81), $21,728 69-67-71-74—281 +1
Miguel Angel Martin (81), $21,728 66-70-73-72—281 +1
Ian Woosnam (81), $21,728 71-70-68-72—281 +1
Carlos Franco (0), $21,728 72-71-69-69—281 +1
Thomas Bjorn (71), $19,384 67-74-71-70—282 +2
Michael Watson (71), $19,384 74-65-71-72—282 +2
Marco Dawson (0), $17,538 69-69-70-75—283 +3
Glen Day (0), $17,538 64-72-77-70—283 +3
Harrison Frazar (0), $17,538 69-73-69-72—283 +3
Tom Gillis (0), $17,538 70-70-70-73—283 +3
Corey Pavin (0), $17,538 69-69-71-74—283 +3
Adilson Da Silva (53), $14,867 69-70-71-74—284 +4
Richard Green (53), $14,867 67-72-72-73—284 +4
Joakim Haeggman (53), $14,867 71-71-74-68—284 +4
David Morland (53), $14,867 71-69-69-75—284 +4
Andy Oldcorn (53), $14,867 70-71-67-76—284 +4
David Frost (0), $14,867 67-68-77-72—284 +4
Cliff Kresge (41), $11,987 72-70-70-73—285 +5
Woody Austin 70-73-67-75—285 +5
Stephen Dodd 69-72-71-73—285 +5
Paul McGinley 71-71-69-74—285 +5
John Senden 67-71-72-75—285 +5
Kirk Triplett 72-70-72-71—285 +5
Markus Brier 67-72-73-74—286 +6
John Kemp 73-69-67-77—286 +6
Greg Owen 69-72-71-74—286 +6
Dicky Pride 66-73-75-72—286 +6
Jean-Francois Remesy 69-70-73-74—286 +6
Russ Cochran 73-69-70-75—287 +7
Wes Short 72-71-70-74—287 +7
Andre Bossert 70-70-71-77—288 +8
Richard Dinsdale 72-71-70-75—288 +8
Trevor Foster 71-71-73-73—288 +8
Andrew Butterfield 67-73-72-77—289 +9
Paul Streeter 70-71-72-76—289 +9
Yoshinobu Tsukada 70-73-72-74—289 +9
Michael Campbell 71-70-72-77—290 +10
Rafael Gomez 76-66-72-77—291 +11
Michael Jonzon 71-72-76-72—291 +11
Thomas Levet 69-73-74-79—295 +15
Scott Henderson 69-71-75-81—296 +16
Harry Rudolph 73-68-77-78—296 +16

